World / Europe

WEF founder Klaus Schwab resigns

World Economic Forum chair and member of the Board of Trustees steps down with immediate effect

21 April 2025 - 13:58
by Dave Graham
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Klaus Schwab. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
Klaus Schwab. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Zurich — Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF) which gathers the world’s business and political elite in the Swiss mountain village of Davos every year, has resigned as chair of its board of trustees, the WEF said on Monday.

The Geneva-based institution had announced earlier this month that Schwab, 87, would be stepping down, without indicating a time frame.

“Following my recent announcement, and as I enter my 88th year, I have decided to step down from the position of chair and as a member of the Board of Trustees, with immediate effect,” Schwab said in a statement released by the WEF.

The WEF board said in the statement that it had accepted Schwab’s resignation at an extraordinary meeting held on April 20 and that vice-chair Peter Brabeck-Letmathe would become the interim chair.

A committee to appoint a future chair has been established.

Schwab established the WEF in 1971 with the aim of creating a forum for policymakers and top corporate executives to tackle major global issues.

Widely regarded as a cheerleader for globalisation, the WEF’s annual Davos gathering has in recent years drawn disapproval from critics as elitist and removed from ordinary people.

Reuters

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Waiting for Trump, global organisations work gently and discreetly

World Trade Organisation, IMF and World Bank have gone quiet on global political economy and global finance
Opinion
2 weeks ago

MARCO BOUWER: The rapid configuration to a new global economic order

Donald Trump’s swashbuckling policy shifts have shocked the old system, while his tariffs have wreaked havoc
Opinion
3 weeks ago

ASHLEY NYIKO MABASA: Industrial policy’s resurgence — embracing change at the WEF

SA has a chance to craft a strategy that balances localisation with global competitiveness
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, dies ...
World / Europe
2.
China warns countries against striking trade ...
World / Asia
3.
Ethical concerns as Trump’s meme coin makes ...
World / Americas
4.
Trump presses ahead with 25% tariff on US auto ...
World / Americas
5.
WATCH: India’s brewing interest in the coffee ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Heavy hitters take centre stage at B20

Business

CHRIS ROPER: Nausea at Noddy’s lunch

Features

ASHLEY NYIKO MABASA: Industrial policy’s resurgence — embracing change at the ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.