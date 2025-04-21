World / Europe

Pope Francis has died, Vatican confirms

Controversial but beloved pope dies 88 after recently surviving bout of double pneumonia

21 April 2025 - 10:49
by Joshua McElwee
The late Pope Francis. Picture: VATICAN MEDIA/SIMONE RISOLUTI/­HANDOUT via REUTERS
Vatican City — Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday, ending an often turbulent reign marked by division and tension as he sought to overhaul the hidebound institution.

He was 88, and had recently survived a serious bout of double pneumonia.

“Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced on the Vatican's TV channel.

“At 7.35am this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected pope on March 13 2013, surprising many Church watchers who had seen Argentina cleric, known for his concern for the poor, as an outsider.

He sought to project simplicity into the grand role and never took possession of the ornate papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace used by his predecessors, saying he preferred to live in a community setting for his “psychological health”.

People hug in St. Peter's Square, after the death of Pope Francis was announced by the Vatican in a video statement, at the Vatican on April 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/YARA NARDI
He inherited a Church that was under attack over a child sex abuse scandal and torn by infighting in the Vatican bureaucracy, and was elected with a clear mandate to restore order.

But as his papacy progressed, he faced fierce criticism from conservatives, who accused him of trashing cherished traditions. He also drew the ire of progressives, who felt he should have done much more to reshape the 2,000-year-old Church.

While he struggled with internal dissent, Francis became a global superstar, drawing huge crowds on his many foreign travels as he tirelessly promoted interfaith dialogue and peace, taking the side of the marginalised, such as migrants.

Unique in modern times, there were two men wearing white in the Vatican for much of Francis' rule, with his predecessor Benedict opting to continue to live in the Holy See after his shock resignation in 2013 had opened the way for a new pontiff.

Benedict, a hero of the conservative cause, died in December 2022, finally leaving Francis alone on the papal stage.

Francis appointed nearly 80% of the cardinal electors who will choose the next pope as of February 2025, increasing the possibility that his successor will continue his progressive policies, despite the strong pushback from traditionalists.

Reuters

Vatican watchdog reports big drop in suspicious financial activity

Decrease in suspicious activity a sign the Vatican is maintaining ‘a high standard’ of crime prevention
World
1 week ago

Pontiff approves three-year Catholic reform project

Ailing Pope Francis remains in hospital but has no plans to resign, insiders say
World
1 month ago

Pope Francis holds Vatican work meeting in hospital

The 88-year-old pope spent his 12th day at Rome's Gemelli hospital on Tuesday
World
1 month ago

Pope ramping up criticism of Israel

Roman pontiff describes situation in Gaza as shameful, references child deaths caused by winter cold
World
3 months ago

France’s beloved Notre-Dame cathedral reopens with a big word of thanks

Trump among VIP guests as those who helped preserve the Gothic masterpiece and its restorers get standing ovation
World
4 months ago
