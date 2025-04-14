Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SPUTNIK/ALEXANDER SHCHERBAK/REUTERS
Luxembourg — Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Monday he hoped US President Donald Trump and his administration would see that President Vladimir Putin was “mocking their goodwill” after Moscow’s deadly missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy.
“Ukraine unconditionally agreed to a ceasefire over a month ago. The heinous attacks on Kryvyi Rih and on Sumy is Russia’s mocking answer,” Sikorski said on arrival at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.
“I hope that President Trump and the US administration see that the leader of Russia is mocking their goodwill and I hope the right decisions are taken.”
Putin is mocking Trump, says Poland
Moscow’s missile strike killed civilians in Sumy, Ukraine
