People march during the 'Let's all be the same' protest, called by The Two-Tailed Dog Party, against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's moves to ban the annual Pride march, in Budapest, Hungary, on April 12 2025. Picture: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO
Hungary’s governing party is set to push constitutional changes through parliament on Monday targeting LGBTQ+ people and what the government calls “foreign-funded political pressure networks’ that undermine the country’s sovereignty.
Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in power since 2010, faces elections in 2026 with the economy struggling and a new opposition party posing the strongest challenge yet to his rule. The constitutional amendments are part of Orban’s political campaign to boost his core voter base and also lure votes from the far-right, some analysts said.
The constitutional amendments, which are expected to easily pass on Monday due to Fidesz’ two-thirds majority and with the likely support of far-right legislators, emphasise the protection of children’s physical and moral development over all other rights.
Hungary to vote on legislation targeting LGBTQ+ community
Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in power since 2010, faces elections in 2026
Hungary’s governing party is set to push constitutional changes through parliament on Monday targeting LGBTQ+ people and what the government calls “foreign-funded political pressure networks’ that undermine the country’s sovereignty.
Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in power since 2010, faces elections in 2026 with the economy struggling and a new opposition party posing the strongest challenge yet to his rule. The constitutional amendments are part of Orban’s political campaign to boost his core voter base and also lure votes from the far-right, some analysts said.
The constitutional amendments, which are expected to easily pass on Monday due to Fidesz’ two-thirds majority and with the likely support of far-right legislators, emphasise the protection of children’s physical and moral development over all other rights.
Reuters
Pontiff approves three-year Catholic reform project
Trump set to rework government terminology
Ghanaian supreme court rejects legal challenges to anti-LGBT bill
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Namibia’s first out LGBTQ+ candidates aim to change laws and minds
Harris wingman Walz ‘shows how American men are evolving’
LGBTQ+ exiles from Uganda struggle in their new lives
LGBTQ+ Ghanaians await ruling that could load the gun aimed at them
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.