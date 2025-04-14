World / Europe

Hungary to vote on legislation targeting LGBTQ+ community

Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in power since 2010, faces elections in 2026

14 April 2025 - 14:43
by Reuters
People march during the 'Let's all be the same' protest, called by The Two-Tailed Dog Party, against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's moves to ban the annual Pride march, in Budapest, Hungary, on April 12 2025. Picture: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO
People march during the 'Let's all be the same' protest, called by The Two-Tailed Dog Party, against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's moves to ban the annual Pride march, in Budapest, Hungary, on April 12 2025. Picture: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

Hungary’s governing party is set to push constitutional changes through parliament on Monday targeting LGBTQ+ people and what the government calls “foreign-funded political pressure networks’ that undermine the country’s sovereignty.

Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in power since 2010, faces elections in 2026 with the economy struggling and a new opposition party posing the strongest challenge yet to his rule. The constitutional amendments are part of Orban’s political campaign to boost his core voter base and also lure votes from the far-right, some analysts said.

The constitutional amendments, which are expected to easily pass on Monday due to Fidesz’ two-thirds majority and with the likely support of far-right legislators, emphasise the protection of children’s physical and moral development over all other rights. 

