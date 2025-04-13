World / Europe

Ukraine seeks Chernobyl vessel repair solutions

Experts are determining how to restore the functioning of the containment vessel after a drone strike in February

13 April 2025 - 13:23
by Yurii Kovalenko
A view of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine. File photo: REUTERS
Chernobyl — Ukraine is seeking solutions to repair the damage caused by a Russian drone attack to the confinement vessel at the stricken Chernobyl nuclear power plant, a government minister said on Saturday.

Environmental protection and natural resources minister Svitlana Hrynchuk was speaking outside the decommissioned station during the inauguration of a 0.8MW solar power facility ahead of two conferences due to discuss Chernobyl and other issues related to nuclear power operations.

She said Ukraine was working together with experts to determine the best way to restore the proper functioning of the containment vessel, or arch, after the February 14 drone strike. 

Zelensky says Chinese soldiers captured in Ukraine

President hopes their capture will prompt the US to take a tougher stance on Russia during peace talks
World
4 days ago

Kremlin backing direct US-Iran talks over nuclear programme

Kremlin spokesperson reiterates Russia’s support for diplomatic solution to standoff between US and Iran
World
4 days ago

Russia waiting for answers on proposed Ukraine ceasefire

Kremlin says replies to key questions about a truce proposed by the Trump administration being held up by Kyiv
World
5 days ago

Ukraine aims to ‘align’ with US on minerals

Kyiv and Washington to hold talks on access deal
World
5 days ago
