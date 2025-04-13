Ukraine seeks Chernobyl vessel repair solutions

A view of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine. File photo: REUTERS
Chernobyl — Ukraine is seeking solutions to repair the damage caused by a Russian drone attack to the confinement vessel at the stricken Chernobyl nuclear power plant, a government minister said on Saturday.
Environmental protection and natural resources minister Svitlana Hrynchuk was speaking outside the decommissioned station during the inauguration of a 0.8MW solar power facility ahead of two conferences due to discuss Chernobyl and other issues related to nuclear power operations.
She said Ukraine was working together with experts to determine the best way to restore the proper functioning of the containment vessel, or arch, after the February 14 drone strike.
Reuters
