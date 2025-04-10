World / Europe

EU and UAE agree to start talks on free-trade pace

Agreement would include sectors such renewable energy, green hydrogen and critical raw materials

10 April 2025 - 21:22
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, Belgium, March 20 2025. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
Brussels — The EU and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to start talks on a free-trade agreement the upheaval and uncertainties created by US President Donald Trump's decision to impose sweeping tariffs on trading partners. He has since walked back some of the tariffs.

“Today, [European Commission] President Ursula von der Leyen held a cordial phone call with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates. During their discussion, they agreed to launch negotiations on a free-trade agreement,” the EU said in a statement.

The talks will focus on trade in goods, services, investment and deepening co-operation in sectors including renewable energy, green hydrogen and critical raw materials, the EU said.

The UAE’s president also said that the agreement to start talks about a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) with the EU is aimed at deepening bilateral relations and promoting economic growth.

By reducing tariffs and unnecessary trade barriers and improving market access for goods and services, the pact is expected to foster opportunities in sectors including advanced manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and AI, said the UAE’s state news agency, known as WAM.

The EU is the UAE’s second-largest trading partner, accounting for 8.3% of the Emirati total non-oil trade. The wealthy Gulf state is also the EU’s largest export destination and investment partner in the Middle East and North Africa, WAM said.

The UAE has long advocated deeper EU involvement in the Gulf region. It is the Arab world’s second-largest economy, after Saudi Arabia, a major Middle East trade partner for many other nations, and its sovereign wealth funds rank among the world’s most active.

Reuters reported in March 2024 that Abu Dhabi was quietly urging the EU to start talks on a trade pact separate from the Gulf Co-operation Council, an Arab bloc that includes the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Reuters

India pushes for a new trade deal with US

The first part of the trade deal is expected to be concluded this year
World
11 hours ago

European banking regulators step up guard amid market rout

Authorities say markets remain liquid but but see risk of spillover from Wall Street
Companies
2 days ago

KIM POLLEY: How will Africa use its resources leverage?

Countries that invest in AI-powered geological analysis tech will find themselves in a far stronger position when sitting down with foreign investors
Opinion
1 month ago

China takes aim at US at WTO over Trump tariff blitz

US tariffs on Beijing are ‘reckless’ and threaten to further destabilise global trade
World
1 day ago

Trump may have cancelled Christmas for Americans

Chinese factories say US orders for festive season decorations are absent thanks to huge tariffs
Companies
1 day ago

Audi holds cars in US ports due to Trump tariffs

Carmakers scramble to work out how they will be affected by the 25% duties
Life
3 days ago

EU seeks unity and best response to US tariffs

European Commission to propose a list of US products to hit with extra duties in response to Trump’s steel and aluminium tariffs
World
4 days ago
