World / Europe

Indian Tycoon Vijay Mallya loses appeal against UK bankruptcy order

The co-owner of the F1 racing team Force India has been embroiled in a long legal battle with lenders

09 April 2025 - 20:18
by Sam Tobin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Vijay Mallya. Picture: REUTERS
Vijay Mallya. Picture: REUTERS

London — Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya on Wednesday lost an appeal against a bankruptcy order made by London’s High Court over a more than £1bn debt to lenders, including the State Bank of India.

Mallya, who lives in Britain, has been embroiled in a long legal battle with lenders — as well as the Indian authorities — after the 2012 collapse of his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

In 2017, a group of banks obtained a judgment in India worth more than £1bn against Mallya, who had guaranteed Kingfisher Airlines’ debt.

That ruling was registered in Britain later that year and led to a bankruptcy order being made against Mallya in 2021.

Mallya appealed against the bankruptcy order at a hearing in February, when his lawyers argued the banks had already recovered assets which had effectively settled the debt.

But his appeal was rejected on Tuesday, with judge Anthony Mann saying in a written ruling that “the bottom line… is that the bankruptcy order stands”.

Mallya’s lawyers said in a statement that he would continue to seek to overturn the bankruptcy order.

Mallya, also co-owner of the Formula One motor racing team Force India, is separately fighting extradition to India to face fraud charges over Kingfisher Airlines’ collapse.

His most recent appeal against his extradition was rejected in 2020, but Mann said in his ruling that the extradition order “has still not been enforced”.

“Apparently Dr Mallya is still resisting extradition on other bases which have yet to be resolved,” Mann added.

Reuters

Vatican watchdog reports big drop in suspicious financial activity

Decrease in suspicious activity a sign the Vatican is maintaining ‘a high standard’ of crime prevention
World
7 hours ago

UK watchdog says Supreme Court ruling on motor finance commissions went ‘too far’

Lenders seeking to overturn a judgment treating UK motor dealer brokers as owing fiduciary duties to consumers
Companies
1 week ago

StanChart loses bid to halve value of investors’ lawsuit

Standard Chartered being sued about £1.5bn over allegations the lender broke wider US sanctions against Iran
Companies
2 weeks ago

Ugandan UN judge convicted in UK modern slavery trial

Lydia Mugambe found guilty at Oxford Crown Court of forcing a university student to work without pay
World
3 weeks ago

UK climate protesters to appeal jail terms

Sixteen Just Stop Oil activists were jailed for between 15 months and five years
World
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US to implement extra 50% tariffs on China as ...
World / Americas
2.
Tariffs war: China responds with 84% as Trump’s ...
World
3.
Trump threatens China with additional 50% tariff
World / Americas
4.
Trump signs executive orders to boost US coal ...
World / Americas
5.
US and Iran set for direct nuclear talks, Trump ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.