EU ruling on Apple and Meta due in coming weeks, antitrust chief says

Brussels — An EU decision on whether Apple and Meta have breached landmark tech rules aimed at curbing their market power will be issued in the coming weeks, antitrust chief Teresa Ribera told European Parliament legislators on Tuesday.
The European Commission has been investigating Apple and Meta Platforms since March last year for potential breaches of the Digital Markets Act, which sets out a list of do’s and don’ts for tech giants in a bid to open up markets to rivals and give consumers more choice.
Both companies are expected to face modest fines for violations of the act, sources said last month.
Ribera, who had previously said that she would issue her decision on Apple and Meta in March, said it would now take a bit longer. “Decisions could be adopted in the coming weeks,” she told legislators when asked about the timing.
Meta reiterated its criticism about the imminent decisions.
“This is not just about fines — it’s about the commission seeking to handicap successful American businesses simply because they’re American, while letting Chinese and European rivals off the hook,” a Meta spokesperson said.
Spiralling trade tensions between the US and the EU over President Donald Trump’s tariffs have forced a first response from the EU with the prospect of more to come, while some member states including France want to target US services.
