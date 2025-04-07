World / Europe

Ukraine aims to ‘align’ with US on minerals

07 April 2025 - 16:27
by Yuliia Dysa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
An unrelated picture of mining operations. Picture: 123RF
An unrelated picture of mining operations. Picture: 123RF

Kyiv —Ukraine will send a team to Washington this week to begin negotiations on a wider draft deal to give US access to its minerals to pay for its support, first vice-prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Monday.

“We aim to align on project selection, legal frameworks and long-term investment mechanisms,” Svyrydenko, who is also economy minister, said on X on Monday.

The US administration wants Kyiv to agree to give it a huge stake in Ukraine’s future mineral income. US President Donald Trump sees it as a way to get back billions of aid for Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Kyiv is anxious to maintain the support of its ally but wary of signing away its future wealth.

In late March, Washington presented Kyiv with a revised draft broader than an earlier version that had been agreed.

Svyrydenko said the dialogue with the US reflects the countries’ strategic interests and “our shared commitment to building a strong, transparent partnership”.

The Ukrainian delegation to Washington will include representatives of the economy, foreign, justice and finance ministries, she said.

Kyiv officials have been cautious about commenting on the draft, a summary of which suggested the US was demanding all Ukraine’s natural resources income for years.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv would not recognise past US aid as loans that must be repaid, or agree to a deal that threatened its future integration with the EU.

Reuters

Russia waiting for answers on proposed Ukraine ceasefire

Kremlin says replies to key questions about a truce proposed by the Trump administration being held up by Kyiv
World
7 hours ago

Russian missiles strike Kyiv as Poland scrambles jets

Missile attack kills one and injures three as missile and drone attack damages buildings and causes fires in several districts
World
1 day ago

Russia and Ukraine accusations test fragile energy truce

Kyiv says Putin is not serious about any ceasefire, which Kremlin denies
World
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US starts raking in 10% tariff as world leaders ...
World / Americas
2.
Taiwan proposes zero tariffs and pledges more ...
World
3.
EU seeks unity and best response to US tariffs
World / Europe
4.
Russian missiles strike Kyiv as Poland scrambles ...
World / Europe
5.
UK considers shutting hundreds of public bodies
World / Europe

Related Articles

Russia ‘ready to do all it can’ to help resolve US-Iran nuclear tensions

World

Tariff turmoil sends FTSE to lowest in almost 14 months

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.