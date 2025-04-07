An unrelated picture of mining operations. Picture: 123RF
Kyiv —Ukraine will send a team to Washington this week to begin negotiations on a wider draft deal to give US access to its minerals to pay for its support, first vice-prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Monday.
“We aim to align on project selection, legal frameworks and long-term investment mechanisms,” Svyrydenko, who is also economy minister, said on X on Monday.
The US administration wants Kyiv to agree to give it a huge stake in Ukraine’s future mineral income. US President Donald Trump sees it as a way to get back billions of aid for Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Kyiv is anxious to maintain the support of its ally but wary of signing away its future wealth.
In late March, Washington presented Kyiv with a revised draft broader than an earlier version that had been agreed.
Svyrydenko said the dialogue with the US reflects the countries’ strategic interests and “our shared commitment to building a strong, transparent partnership”.
The Ukrainian delegation to Washington will include representatives of the economy, foreign, justice and finance ministries, she said.
Kyiv officials have been cautious about commenting on the draft, a summary of which suggested the US was demanding all Ukraine’s natural resources income for years.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv would not recognise past US aid as loans that must be repaid, or agree to a deal that threatened its future integration with the EU.
Ukraine aims to ‘align’ with US on minerals
Kyiv —Ukraine will send a team to Washington this week to begin negotiations on a wider draft deal to give US access to its minerals to pay for its support, first vice-prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Monday.
“We aim to align on project selection, legal frameworks and long-term investment mechanisms,” Svyrydenko, who is also economy minister, said on X on Monday.
The US administration wants Kyiv to agree to give it a huge stake in Ukraine’s future mineral income. US President Donald Trump sees it as a way to get back billions of aid for Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Kyiv is anxious to maintain the support of its ally but wary of signing away its future wealth.
In late March, Washington presented Kyiv with a revised draft broader than an earlier version that had been agreed.
Svyrydenko said the dialogue with the US reflects the countries’ strategic interests and “our shared commitment to building a strong, transparent partnership”.
The Ukrainian delegation to Washington will include representatives of the economy, foreign, justice and finance ministries, she said.
Kyiv officials have been cautious about commenting on the draft, a summary of which suggested the US was demanding all Ukraine’s natural resources income for years.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv would not recognise past US aid as loans that must be repaid, or agree to a deal that threatened its future integration with the EU.
Reuters
Russia waiting for answers on proposed Ukraine ceasefire
Russian missiles strike Kyiv as Poland scrambles jets
Russia and Ukraine accusations test fragile energy truce
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Russia ‘ready to do all it can’ to help resolve US-Iran nuclear tensions
Tariff turmoil sends FTSE to lowest in almost 14 months
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.