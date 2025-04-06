Russian missiles strike Kyiv as Poland scrambles jets

A firefighter works at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 6 2025. Picture: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/REUTERS
Kyiv — A Russian missile attack on Kyiv killed one man and injured three other people overnight, causing damage and fires in several districts in the biggest such attack on Ukraine for weeks, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.
The strike was the first large-scale attack using missiles and drones since the US said late last month it had negotiated two ceasefire accords with Russia and Ukraine, including one that would halt strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said ongoing attacks showed Russia did not want to end the three-year-old war.
“Such attacks are Putin’s response to all international diplomatic efforts. Each of our partners — America, the whole of Europe, the whole world — has seen that Russia is going to continue to fight and kill,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.
In a separate statement he said that he had instructed the defence and foreign ministers to intensify talks with partners, especially the US, on the supply of air defence equipment.
People take shelter inside a train station during a Russian military strike, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 6 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ALINA SMUTKO
Russian forces used ballistic and cruise missiles launched from strategic bombers and naval fleets, as well as drones, during the overnight attack, Ukraine’s air force said.
Zelensky called for increased manufacturing of air defence systems and missiles, suggesting that such production should be established in Ukraine.
Andriy Yermak, Zelensky’s chief of staff, posted a video of firefighters trying to put out fires at badly damaged buildings.
Zelensky said that over the past week, Russia had launched more than 1,460 guided aerial bombs, nearly 670 attack drones and more than 30 missiles of various types against Ukraine.
He said Kyiv was waiting for US reaction to Putin’s refusal to agree to Washington's proposal to establish a full ceasefire, which Ukraine had previously agreed to.
Poland on high alert
Warnings from the air force of an attack including regions bordering Poland forced the neighbouring Nato-member country to scramble aircraft to ensure air safety.
Poland has been on high alert for objects entering its airspace since a stray Ukrainian missile struck the southern Polish village of Przewodow in 2022, killing two people.
In Kyiv, several loud explosions were heard overnight.
Fires broke out in at least three districts of Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post.
“The body of a man killed in an enemy attack was found in Darnytskiy district (of Kyiv). He was on the street, near the epicentre of the explosion,” Klitschko said.
The Sunday strikes on Kyiv came after officials in the southern region of Mykolaiv reported three people had been injured in Russian strikes. A day earlier, a Russian attack killed at least 19 people including nine children in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.
There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia started with a full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour. Thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.
Meanwhile, Russia said on Sunday that its troops had taken the village of Basivka in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, and were battering Ukrainian forces at a host of settlements in the area.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly suggested that Russian forces carve out a buffer zone along the border. Russia’s defence ministry said that it had taken the village of Basivka, just over the border from Sudzha, and had struck Ukrainian forces at 12 other points in the Sumy region.
Ukrainian officials later denied the report, saying Russian forces were not in control of Basivka.
Russia now controls a little under one-fifth of Ukraine, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and most but not all of four other regions which Moscow now claims are part of Russia — a claim not recognised by most countries.
Russia controls all of Crimea, almost all of Luhansk, and more than 70% of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, according to Russian estimates. It also controls a sliver of Kharkiv region.
Russian missiles strike Kyiv as Poland scrambles jets
Missile attack kills one and injures three as missile and drone attack damages buildings and causes fires in several districts
Kyiv — A Russian missile attack on Kyiv killed one man and injured three other people overnight, causing damage and fires in several districts in the biggest such attack on Ukraine for weeks, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.
The strike was the first large-scale attack using missiles and drones since the US said late last month it had negotiated two ceasefire accords with Russia and Ukraine, including one that would halt strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said ongoing attacks showed Russia did not want to end the three-year-old war.
“Such attacks are Putin’s response to all international diplomatic efforts. Each of our partners — America, the whole of Europe, the whole world — has seen that Russia is going to continue to fight and kill,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.
In a separate statement he said that he had instructed the defence and foreign ministers to intensify talks with partners, especially the US, on the supply of air defence equipment.
Russian forces used ballistic and cruise missiles launched from strategic bombers and naval fleets, as well as drones, during the overnight attack, Ukraine’s air force said.
Zelensky called for increased manufacturing of air defence systems and missiles, suggesting that such production should be established in Ukraine.
Andriy Yermak, Zelensky’s chief of staff, posted a video of firefighters trying to put out fires at badly damaged buildings.
Zelensky said that over the past week, Russia had launched more than 1,460 guided aerial bombs, nearly 670 attack drones and more than 30 missiles of various types against Ukraine.
He said Kyiv was waiting for US reaction to Putin’s refusal to agree to Washington's proposal to establish a full ceasefire, which Ukraine had previously agreed to.
Poland on high alert
Warnings from the air force of an attack including regions bordering Poland forced the neighbouring Nato-member country to scramble aircraft to ensure air safety.
Poland has been on high alert for objects entering its airspace since a stray Ukrainian missile struck the southern Polish village of Przewodow in 2022, killing two people.
In Kyiv, several loud explosions were heard overnight.
Fires broke out in at least three districts of Kyiv, mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post.
“The body of a man killed in an enemy attack was found in Darnytskiy district (of Kyiv). He was on the street, near the epicentre of the explosion,” Klitschko said.
The Sunday strikes on Kyiv came after officials in the southern region of Mykolaiv reported three people had been injured in Russian strikes. A day earlier, a Russian attack killed at least 19 people including nine children in the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.
There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia started with a full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour. Thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.
Meanwhile, Russia said on Sunday that its troops had taken the village of Basivka in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, and were battering Ukrainian forces at a host of settlements in the area.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly suggested that Russian forces carve out a buffer zone along the border. Russia’s defence ministry said that it had taken the village of Basivka, just over the border from Sudzha, and had struck Ukrainian forces at 12 other points in the Sumy region.
Ukrainian officials later denied the report, saying Russian forces were not in control of Basivka.
Russia now controls a little under one-fifth of Ukraine, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and most but not all of four other regions which Moscow now claims are part of Russia — a claim not recognised by most countries.
Russia controls all of Crimea, almost all of Luhansk, and more than 70% of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, according to Russian estimates. It also controls a sliver of Kharkiv region.
Reuters
Russia unable to accept US proposals on Ukraine ‘in current form’
EDITORIAL: SA visit can strengthen Zelensky’s hand
Russia condemns Trump threats to bomb Iran
Sweden announces largest military package to Ukraine
Trump hardens stance on Putin with oil tariff threat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
‘We see you Vladimir Putin, we know what you are doing,’ Europe warns
Donald Trump alienates the world — what’s next?
Russia and Ukraine accusations test fragile energy truce
Rubio says US backs Nato but Europe must raise defence spending
Russia unable to accept US proposals on Ukraine ‘in current form’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.