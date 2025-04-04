‘We see you Vladimir Putin, we know what you are doing,’ Europe warns

Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, March 26 2025. Picture: SPUTNIK/ALEXANDER SHCHERBAK/REUTERS
Brussels, Belgium — European foreign ministers at a Nato meeting blamed Russia on Friday for thwarting a US push for peace in the Ukraine war, in a clear bid to persuade the Trump administration to take a harder line towards Moscow.
US President Donald Trump, who has promised to bring a quick end to the three-year-old war, has said for weeks that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was committed to peace. But the White House has grown wary of Putin’s intentions in recent days, sources said.
Moscow rejected a US proposal in March for a full 30-day ceasefire after Ukraine said it would agree. The warring sides then agreed to a limited pause in attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure, which both accuse the other of violating.
Putin “continues to obfuscate, continues to drag his feet,” British foreign minister David Lammy said on Friday ahead of the second day of a meeting of Nato foreign ministers.
“He could accept a ceasefire now, he continues to bombard Ukraine, its civilian population, its energy supplies. We see you Vladimir Putin, we know what you are doing,” Lammy said.
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said Putin’s talk of negotiations was “nothing but empty promises” and accused the Russian leader of “playing for time by raising ever new demands”.
French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Moscow “owes an answer to the US, that have worked very hard to come up with a mediation effort and a ceasefire proposal.”
“It has to be yes. It has to be no. It has to be a quick answer,” he said.
Canada’s foreign minister Melanie Joly said a deadline should be set for Russia to respond to the ceasefire offer.
