Russia condemns Trump threats to bomb Iran

Strikes against nuclear infrastructure would have ‘catastrophic’ consequences, says Kremlin deputy

01 April 2025 - 16:53
by Lucy Papachristou
Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov. Picture: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV
Moscow — Russia has warned that strikes against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure would have “catastrophic” consequences, after US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Iran unless it came to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear programme.

“Threats are indeed being heard, ultimatums are also being heard,” deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Russian journal International Affairs in an interview, extracts of which were published on Tuesday.

“We consider such methods inappropriate, we condemn them, we consider them a way for (the US) to impose its own will on the Iranian side.”

Russia has for the most part refrained from sharp criticism of Trump, with whom President Vladimir Putin has moved quickly to repair relations in a rapprochement viewed with concern by Ukraine and its European allies.

The Kremlin has offered to mediate between the Trump administration and Iran, with which it signed a strategic partnership treaty in January.

Trump, in his first remarks since Iran rejected direct negotiations with Washington, told NBC News over the weekend that Tehran could face bombing and secondary tariffs if it did not reach an agreement over its nuclear programme.

“If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing,” he said. “It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”

During his first term, Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 deal between Iran and world powers that placed strict limits on Tehran’s disputed nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iran says it needs nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and denies it is seeking to build an atomic bomb.

Ryabkov said Trump’s recent comments served only to “complicate the situation” in regards to Iran.

“The consequences of this, especially if the strikes are on nuclear infrastructure, could be catastrophic for the entire region,” Ryabkov said.

“While there is still time and the 'train has not left', we need to redouble our efforts to try to reach an agreement on a reasonable basis. Russia is ready to offer its good services to Washington, Tehran and everyone who is interested in this,” he said.

Reuters  

Iran vows retaliation if US carries out bombing threat

Trump has reiterated his threat that Iran would be bombed if it does not accept his offer for talks
World
1 day ago

US imposes export restrictions on three aviation companies from SA

US accuses companies of engaging in activities that threaten its national security
National
1 day ago

US treasury’s Bessent outlines aggressive trade and sanctions strategy

Making Iran broke again will mark the beginning of our updated sanctions policy, says treasury secretary
World
3 weeks ago

Iran wants pressure relief or talks with US ‘impossible’

Iranian foreign minister says Tehran will soon reply to ‘threats and opportunities’ in US President Donald Trump’s  letter
World
1 week ago
