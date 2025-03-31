World / Europe

Sweden announces largest military package to Ukraine

Defence minister says it wants to help Kyiv strengthen its position in talks on ending the war

31 March 2025 - 16:31
by Niklas Pollars and Anna Ringstrom
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ukrainian soldiers in an undisclosed location in the east of Ukraine, March 29 2025. Picture: OLEG PETRASIUK/REUTERS
Ukrainian soldiers in an undisclosed location in the east of Ukraine, March 29 2025. Picture: OLEG PETRASIUK/REUTERS

Stockholm — Sweden announced a new military aid package to Ukraine worth 16-billion krone on Monday, the biggest package to date from the Nordic country, saying it wanted to help Kyiv strengthen its position in talks on ending the war.

The bulk of the package, 9-billion krone, will comprise new equipment that will be purchased in processes led by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, defence minister Pal Jonson told a press conference.

About 5-billion krone will be financial donations for Ukraine’s defence industry.

“We are now at a critical stage of the war. Our focus is now on supporting Ukraine as much as possible so that they can get into a position of strength during these negotiations,” he said.

Jonson said all European countries now need to increase their support to Ukraine. “More need to do more.”

Since taking office in January, US President Donald Trump has sought to broker a ceasefire to end fighting in the three-year-old war in Ukraine.

A woman visits the grave of a relative killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, Ukraine, March 30 2025. Picture: REUTERS/GLEG GARANICH
A woman visits the grave of a relative killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, Ukraine, March 30 2025. Picture: REUTERS/GLEG GARANICH

Jonson, asked at the press conference if Europe has the financial and production capacity to take on more of the responsibility if the US scales down, said: “I’m slightly more concerned with the defence industrial production than the financial resources.”

“The EU alone has an economy eight times as big as Russia, so if there is a will, there is a way for extensive support. The limitation has been the defence industrial production in Europe which has been adapted to peacetime,” he said.

The government has said Sweden will ramp up aid to Ukraine this year, boosting the 2025 budget allocation to 40-billion krone from 25-billion projected earlier, to aid Kyiv’s fight against Russian invasion.

Including the new package, Sweden’s military support since 2022 totals 80-billion krone.

Reuters

EDITORIAL: SA visit can strengthen Zelensky’s hand

Ramaphosa should use his time with the Ukraine president wisely
Opinion
13 hours ago

Trump hardens stance on Putin with oil tariff threat

US president threatens to impose secondary levies on buyers if Moscow blocks his efforts to end Ukraine war
World
20 hours ago

Kremlin says Russia, US working on Ukraine peace moves after Trump sanctions threat

US president told NBC News he was ‘pissed off’ with Putin for criticising President Zelensky’s leadership
World
2 hours ago

Russian drones target Kharkiv in Ukraine

Two people killed as strike damages a military hospital and other structures
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Emmerson Mnangagwa fires army general ahead of ...
World / Africa
2.
US orders French firms to ditch diversity
World / Europe
3.
Trump hardens stance on Putin with oil tariff ...
World / Americas
4.
French president Macron takes a dig at Trump over ...
World
5.
Hungary defying ICC arrest warrant to host ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Kremlin says Russia, US working on Ukraine peace moves after Trump sanctions ...

World

Trade war worries lift safe-haven gold

Markets

Nikkei plummets to six-month low as carmaker stocks bleed

Markets

Trump ride wilder than investors expected

World

Ukrainians wonder who will answer for children abducted in war

World / Europe

European ‘reassurance force’ for Ukraine takes shape as allies meet Zelensky

World / Europe

Putin says Arctic rivalries are increasing

World / Europe

Ukraine and Russia trade accusations of breaking US-brokered truce

World / Europe

Ukrainian ‘Azov’ fighters who defended Mariupol handed long prison terms in ...

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.