Moldova expels three Russian diplomats after pro-Kremlin suspect flees

Authorities say action part of Moscow's destabilisation plans

31 March 2025 - 21:32
by Alexander Tanas
Eugenia Gutul is escorted from a court building in Chisinau, Moldova, March 28 2025. Picture: REUTERS/VLADISISLAV CULIOMZA
Eugenia Gutul is escorted from a court building in Chisinau, Moldova, March 28 2025. Picture: REUTERS/VLADISISLAV CULIOMZA

Chisinau — Moldova expelled three Russian diplomats on Monday after it accused Russia's embassy of engineering the escape of a pro-Kremlin legislator to prevent him being jailed over illegal political funding.

The case of Alexander Nesterovschii, who could not be reached for comment, is the latest in which Moldova's pro-European government has accused Russia of meddling in its domestic politics. Moscow denies the accusation.

“Interference by the Russian Federation with the judicial system of the Republic of Moldova is unacceptable. Imagine that the Republic of Moldova interfered with justice in the Russian Federation,” President Maia Sandu told Radio Moldova.

The Russian ambassador to Moldova, Oleg Ozerov, said the accusation of meddling was unfounded and unsubstantiated.

Russia’s foreign ministry said Moscow would retaliate for the expulsions.

Moldova’s security service released a video which it said showed Nesterovschii entering the Russian embassy in Chisinau, the Moldovan capital, on March 18, a day before a court sentenced him in absentia to 12 years in jail.

He was found guilty of illegally channelling money to a pro-Russian party associated with fugitive businessperson Ilan Shor during local elections in 2023, as well as the 2024 presidential vote and a national referendum on Moldova's aspirations to join the EU. Nesterovschii denied the charges, calling them politically motivated.

The security service said that on the day of his sentencing he was driven in a white car with diplomatic plates to the Russian-backed Transdniestria region that broke away from Moldovan control in the early 1990s.

“This type of activity is part of the mechanism of hybrid aggression directed against the Republic of Moldova,” Alexandru Musteata, the director of Moldova’s Security and Intelligence Service, told a briefing.

EU aspirations

The Moldovan government, which aims to take the former Soviet republic into the EU by 2030, has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling and trying to destabilise it.

Moldova is scheduled to hold a parliamentary election this autumn that will be a test of the popularity of the pro-EU government’s course.

Moldovan authorities said last Tuesday they had detained Eugenia Gutul, a pro-Russian governor of Moldova’s Gagauzia region, made up mainly of ethnic Turks, on charges of illegal political funding as she tried to leave the country.

Gutul said the charges were politically motivated.

A court ruling then ordered her to be kept in custody for at least 30 days.

On Monday, Gutul sought US President Donald Trump’s “moral and political support” after issuing similar appeals last week to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A Chisinau court sentenced another legislator, Irina Lozovan, to six years in prison on Monday on similar charges. Police say Lozovan, who says the charges are politically motivated, is also hiding from law enforcement.

Reuters 

Putin says Arctic rivalries are increasing

Russian president says he’s concerned about Nato intentions in far north and is building a response including more military capabilities in the region
World
4 days ago

Ukrainian ‘Azov’ fighters who defended Mariupol handed long prison terms in Russia

Twelve members of Ukraine regiment designated a ‘terrorist organisation’ get sentences of 13 to 23 years
World
5 days ago

European ‘reassurance force’ for Ukraine takes shape as allies meet Zelensky

Leaders agree on need for more support to ensure country is in the strongest possible position for any peace process
World
4 days ago

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of air attacks

Drone strikes launched hours after US President Donald Trump spoke by phone to Russia’s Vladimir Putin
World
1 week ago

Moldovans vote in run-off as official accuses Russia of interference

Pro-Western incumbent Maia Sandu faces Alexandr Stoianoglo, backed by the traditionally pro-Russian Socialist Party
World
4 months ago
