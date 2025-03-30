US orders French firms to ditch diversity

US President Donald Trump. Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS
Paris — The Trump administration has ordered some French companies with US government contracts to comply with his executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes, highlighting the extraterritorial reach of US policies.
The companies have been told to confirm their compliance in a questionnaire entitled “Certification Regarding Compliance With Applicable Federal Anti-Discrimination Law”. Reuters has seen a copy of the questionnaire.
President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies have stoked economic and political tensions between the US and Europe since his January 20 inauguration. The US questionnaire raises questions about the practical changes targeted companies may need to implement given the differing approaches of the US and France.
US companies have embraced DEI policies, tracking race and ethnicity data and setting diversity targets. In France, a secular approach limits such practices, with laws restricting data collection and corporate efforts focusing more on gender and socioeconomic background.
The questionnaire will also spark concerns in European boardrooms that the Trump administration is widening its fight against DEI policies overseas, at a time when Trump’s actions on tariffs and security ties have upended transatlantic relations. French business daily Les Echos, which first reported the US demand late on Friday, said it had been sent out to firms by the US embassy in Paris.
“We inform you that Executive Order 14173, Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-based Opportunities, signed by President Trump, applies to all suppliers and service providers of the US Government, regardless of their nationality and the country in which they operate,” reads the letter, according to a copy that French newspaper Le Figaro published on its website.
“We would be grateful if you could complete and sign the document in English within five days and return it to us by email. If you do not agree to sign this document, we would appreciate if you could provide detailed reasons, which we will forward to our legal services,” the letter added, with reference to the certification.
An embassy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
‘Unacceptable’
There was no indication the companies receiving the letter were selected based on their presence in the US. A source close to the matter confirmed that France’s state-controlled telecommunications group Orange, which has no US presence, received the letter.
Meanwhile, defence electronics firm Thales and oil major TotalEnergies, which have operations in the US, did not receive it, according to spokespeople for the companies. Orange declined to comment.
“American interference in the inclusion policies of French companies, along with threats of unjustified tariffs, is unacceptable,” France’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.
“France and Europe will defend their businesses, their consumers and also their values,” the ministry added.
It was not immediately clear if similar letters and questionnaires had been sent to foreign companies in other European countries.
US orders French firms to ditch diversity
France’s state-controlled Orange, which has no US presence, received a letter
Paris — The Trump administration has ordered some French companies with US government contracts to comply with his executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes, highlighting the extraterritorial reach of US policies.
The companies have been told to confirm their compliance in a questionnaire entitled “Certification Regarding Compliance With Applicable Federal Anti-Discrimination Law”. Reuters has seen a copy of the questionnaire.
President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies have stoked economic and political tensions between the US and Europe since his January 20 inauguration. The US questionnaire raises questions about the practical changes targeted companies may need to implement given the differing approaches of the US and France.
US companies have embraced DEI policies, tracking race and ethnicity data and setting diversity targets. In France, a secular approach limits such practices, with laws restricting data collection and corporate efforts focusing more on gender and socioeconomic background.
The questionnaire will also spark concerns in European boardrooms that the Trump administration is widening its fight against DEI policies overseas, at a time when Trump’s actions on tariffs and security ties have upended transatlantic relations. French business daily Les Echos, which first reported the US demand late on Friday, said it had been sent out to firms by the US embassy in Paris.
“We inform you that Executive Order 14173, Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-based Opportunities, signed by President Trump, applies to all suppliers and service providers of the US Government, regardless of their nationality and the country in which they operate,” reads the letter, according to a copy that French newspaper Le Figaro published on its website.
“We would be grateful if you could complete and sign the document in English within five days and return it to us by email. If you do not agree to sign this document, we would appreciate if you could provide detailed reasons, which we will forward to our legal services,” the letter added, with reference to the certification.
An embassy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
‘Unacceptable’
There was no indication the companies receiving the letter were selected based on their presence in the US. A source close to the matter confirmed that France’s state-controlled telecommunications group Orange, which has no US presence, received the letter.
Meanwhile, defence electronics firm Thales and oil major TotalEnergies, which have operations in the US, did not receive it, according to spokespeople for the companies. Orange declined to comment.
“American interference in the inclusion policies of French companies, along with threats of unjustified tariffs, is unacceptable,” France’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.
“France and Europe will defend their businesses, their consumers and also their values,” the ministry added.
It was not immediately clear if similar letters and questionnaires had been sent to foreign companies in other European countries.
Reuters
Retail giant Target warns tariffs will weigh on profit
Berkshire Hathaway removes diversity and inclusion from annual report
Goldman Sachs ends diversity pledge for IPOs
Apple board urges investors to block proposal to end equity programmes
Meta ends diversity programme as Amazon aims to scrap scheme
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ARMAND BAM: The AACSB’s ‘Faustian’ diversity decision is an act of surrender
RONAK GOPALDAS AND MENZI NDHLOVU: What happens next in SA-US relations?
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Europe bounces back
Berkshire Hathaway removes diversity and inclusion from annual report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.