Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: ABIR SULTAN/REUTERS
Jerusalem — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Hungary this week, his office said on Sunday, defying an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued over allegations of war crimes in Gaza.
During the visit, due to begin on Wednesday and run until Sunday, Netanyahu will meet his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, who invited him in November, soon after the ICC issued the arrest warrant.
Orban said at the time that the warrant would “not be observed”.
All EU member states, including Hungary, are members of the ICC, which means they are required to enforce its warrants. Orban, a right-wing nationalist, has often been at odds with the EU over democratic standards and human rights in Hungary.
There was no immediate comment by Hungary about this week’s visit.
It will be Netanyahu’s second trip abroad since the ICC announced the warrants, after a visit to Washington in February to meet US President Donald Trump.
Israel has denounced the warrants against Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant, describing the allegations as “false and absurd”.
The ICC has also issued a warrant for the arrest of Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri, who Israel’s military says it killed.
Hungary defying ICC arrest warrant to host Israel’s Netanyahu
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban describes International Criminal Court’s allegations as ‘false and absurd’
Reuters
