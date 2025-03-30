World / Europe

Hungary defying ICC arrest warrant to host Israel’s Netanyahu

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban describes International Criminal Court’s allegations as ‘false and absurd’

30 March 2025 - 21:12
by James MacKenzie
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: ABIR SULTAN/REUTERS
Jerusalem — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Hungary this week, his office said on Sunday, defying an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued over allegations of war crimes in Gaza.

During the visit, due to begin on Wednesday and run until Sunday, Netanyahu will meet his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, who invited him in November, soon after the ICC issued the arrest warrant.

Orban said at the time that the warrant would “not be observed”.

All EU member states, including Hungary, are members of the ICC, which means they are required to enforce its warrants. Orban, a right-wing nationalist, has often been at odds with the EU over democratic standards and human rights in Hungary.

There was no immediate comment by Hungary about this week’s visit.

It will be Netanyahu’s second trip abroad since the ICC announced the warrants, after a visit to Washington in February to meet US President Donald Trump.

Israel has denounced the warrants against Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant, describing the allegations as “false and absurd”.

The ICC has also issued a warrant for the arrest of Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri, who Israel’s military says it killed.

Reuters

FRANK CHIKANE: The Hague Group must be welcomed

The group’s members have committed to support the ICC’s arrest warrants issued against Israeli officials
Opinion
1 month ago

Trump punishes people involved in ICC probes of US citizens and allies

The sanctions include freezing any US assets of those designated and barring them and their families from visiting the US
World
1 month ago

ICC’s governing body concerned by US sanction moves

Body hits out at ‘attempts to undermine the court’s independence, integrity and impartiality’
World
2 months ago

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu to meet in US for talks on Middle East

Netanyahu will speak to senior Trump aides during his visit and is expected to seek assurances of continued US weapons supplies
World
1 month ago

France says Israel’s Netanyahu has immunity from ICC arrest

Amid concerns Israel could scupper efforts for a ceasefire, France said it would work closely with the Israeli PM
World
4 months ago

US House passes bill to sanction International Criminal Court over Israel

Vote underscores US support for Netanyahu and ‘sends strong message to rest of the world’
World
2 months ago

ICC president says war crimes tribunal is in jeopardy

International court faces threats including possible US sanctions and Russian warrants for staff members
World
3 months ago
