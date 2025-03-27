World / Europe

UK says welfare cuts will push 250,000 into relative poverty

Finance minister says families will be lifted out of poverty through work

27 March 2025 - 16:11
by Catarina Demony
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People protest against welfare cuts, on the day British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves presents the Spring Statement to Parliament, in London on March 26 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun
People protest against welfare cuts, on the day British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves presents the Spring Statement to Parliament, in London on March 26 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun

London — Welfare cuts announced by Britain on Wednesday will drive 250,000 into relative poverty by the end of the decade and leave millions of families with less cash, according to the government’s own estimates.

However, it said the estimates did not take into account new government policies that will support those with disabilities and long-term health conditions into work, mitigating the poverty impact.

As part of finance minister Rachel Reeves’ half-yearly budget update speech to parliament, she confirmed the Labour government would cut welfare, including support for people with illnesses and disabilities, by a total of £4.8bn over the next five years.

“We are confident the changes that we are making, the support we are providing to get people into work, will result in more people having fulfilling careers, paying decent wages ... that’s the best way to lift families out of poverty,” Reeves told a press conference.

The government said one in 10 people of working age were now claiming a sickness or disability benefit.

In its impact assessment of the changes, the government estimated 50,000 of the 250,000 expected to be pushed into relative poverty were children.

The government refers to relative poverty, which takes into account housing costs, as describing people living in households with income below 60% of the median in that year.

“These looming benefit cuts will drive even more people into poverty, not lift them up,” said Clare Moriarty, CEO of Citizens Advice, an organisation assisting people with issues such as debt and housing.

The government estimated that under the plan, 800,000 people would not receive the “daily living” component of the Personal Independence Payment (PIP), a cash benefit paid to 3.6-million people with health problems and disabilities in Britain, by 2029-30.

“It’s a political choice to try fixing the public finances by cutting the incomes of disabled people,” said Sarah Hughes, CEO of mental health charity Mind.

The government said it would always support those with long-term health conditions through PIP but its reforms would “make the system more targeted and sustainable to ensure the safety net is there for those who need it most”.

According to a poll by YouGov this month, 68% of Britons believe the benefits system works badly and needs reform.

James Taylor, from disability charity Scope, said the government was “rushing to make further cuts with no thought to the impact on disabled people”.

The government’s assessment estimated by the end of the decade there would be 3.2-million families receiving disability benefits — both current and future recipients — who will experience an average loss of £1,720 a year.

Reuters

British finance minister Rachel Reeves trims spending plans in spring statement

UK chancellor pledges to stick to her borrowing rules, saying she had rebuilt a £9.9bn fiscal buffer
World
23 hours ago

UK will stick to fiscal rules despite global turmoil, says finance minister

Rachel Reeves says 10,000 public sector jobs could go
World
4 days ago

UK’s Starmer agrees Trump has a point on European defence commitment

British prime minister trying to assemble a ‘coalition of the willing’ to secure post-war security for Ukraine
World
4 days ago

UK seeking to trim £5bn from its welfare bill by 2029/30

Drive to reduce spending has put the focus on the Britain’s welfare budget, which already exceeds defence budget
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
‘Shocked’ Prince Harry quits his African Aids ...
World
2.
Trump presses ahead with 25% tariff on US auto ...
World / Americas
3.
Ukraine and Russia agree to truce deals in first ...
World
4.
Emmerson Mnangagwa fires army general ahead of ...
World / Africa
5.
Pentagon’s Hegseth texted planned time of ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.