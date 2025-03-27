France pledges €2bn in military aid to Ukraine as allies meet Zelensky

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference following a summit for "coalition of the willing" at the Elysee Palace, in Paris on March 2, 2025. Picture: LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS
Paris — France pledged €2bn in military aid to Ukraine as about 30 leaders met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on Thursday to discuss strengthening Kyiv’s position and what role they might play if a peace deal is struck with Russia.
It was the third summit of what France and Britain have called the “coalition of the willing”, reflecting concern among Europeans that the US no longer represents a firm bulwark of support for Ukraine in its three-year-old fight against Russia.
Among those attending were the British, Polish and Italian prime ministers as well as the Nato secretary-general and Turkish vice-president.
The gathering was taking place after Zelensky agreed earlier this month to proceed with ceasefire talks to ensure a resumption of US aid and intelligence sharing.
US President Donald Trump, in office since January 20, has said he wants to broker a swift end to the war. But a series of bilateral talks between the US and the warring sides has yet to yield a significant change in hostilities.
Russia and Ukraine said on March 18 they agreed to cease strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure but both sides have accused each other of flouting that limited truce.
“First and foremost [we will discuss] the immediate support for Ukraine. It must go on because it is necessary to continue the resistance,” President Emmanuel Macron told reporters on Wednesday evening at a press conference with Zelensky.
Macron committed to a further €2bn in French military support, including missiles, warplanes and air defence equipment. Zelensky said other partners could announce aid packages on Thursday.
The summit format aims to forge a role for Europe in any talks on ending the conflict. While the US is not present, French officials say the outcome of the gathering will be shared with the US administration.
Macron spoke to Trump ahead of the meeting, the French presidency said.
The discussions will focus on how to strengthen Ukraine militarily to deter future attacks, and how to monitor limited ceasefires over sea targets and energy infrastructure as discussed at US-led talks this week in Saudi Arabia.
Washington said on Tuesday it had signed separate agreements with Moscow and Kyiv for a ceasefire in the Black Sea, but Russia presented conditions. They included a demand that sanctions be lifted on Russian state agricultural lender Rosselkhozbank and that it be reconnected to the international payment system SWIFT.
The EU, which ejected Rosselkhozbank from SWIFT, said on Wednesday it could be reinstated only when Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine.
European efforts, led by Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to create security arrangements for Ukraine are shifting from sending troops to considering alternatives as they face political and logistical constraints, and the prospect of Russia and the US opposing their plans, officials have said.
“The prime minister will underline that all must come together to support Ukraine to remain in the fight and back US efforts to make real progress despite continued Russian obfuscation,” Starmer’s office said.
Planning so far has looked at European military capabilities including aircraft, tanks, troops, intelligence and logistics. Discussions have centred on what European nations can contribute to support any future force, it said.
An outline document for Thursday’s summit seen by Reuters refers to a possible future “reassurance force” that would have the support of the US.
Such a force positioned in Ukraine would aim to offer security guarantees and deter future aggression from Russia, though there are few signs at this stage that the US would offer its backing.
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused France and Britain on Thursday of hatching plans for “military intervention in Ukraine” under the guise of a peacekeeping mission, adding such an intervention could lead to a direct military clash between Russia and Nato.
Zelensky said he hoped there would be more clarity on which countries would eventually commit to such a force, while acknowledging that it was not simple and was early in the process.
Highlighting different views among Ukraine’s partners, Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani reiterated his country’s opposition to any such force.
“Not sending troops on a mission unless they are part of the UN, [this[ is the only condition for us to deploy military personnel” in Ukraine, Tajani said after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening.
Reuters
