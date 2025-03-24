World / Europe

Russian missile wounds 74 in Ukraine amid ceasefire talks

Several high-rise residential blocks in city of Sumy damaged with 13 children among the injured

24 March 2025 - 19:59
by Yuliia Dysa
A wounded person stands near an apartment building damaged during a Russian missile strike in Sumy, Ukraine, March 24 2025. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru — A Russian missile attack damaged a school and a hospital in Ukraine’s northeastern city of Sumy, wounding at least 74 people including 13 children on Monday as ceasefire talks ploughed on, officials said

Several high-rise residential blocks in the city centre were also damaged, regional governor Volodymyr Artyukh said. The schoolchildren were in a shelter at the time, he added without going into more details.

Artyukh spoke in a video that he said was shot at the scene, with heavy black smoke, fires and a car with shattered windows in the background. Smoke also rose from the upper floors of a five-storey residential block nearby.

The attack came as Russian and US officials meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible ceasefire.

A medical worker evacuates a wounded person from an apartment building in Sumy, Ukraine, March 24 2025. Picture: PRESS SERVICE OF THE UKRAINE/REUTERS
“Moscow speaks of peace while carrying out brutal strikes on densely populated residential areas in major Ukrainian cities,” Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said.

“Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities and end its war on civilians,” Sybiha added.

Acting Sumy mayor Artem Kobzar said on Telegram an industrial facility was attacked but did not name it.

Sumy, about 30km from the Russian border, comes under constant drone and missile strikes from Russia.

Reuters

Ukraine’s most dangerous city yearns for respite

The people of Kherson have endured relentless attacks for months, making them wary of peace talks
World
8 hours ago

Five-year-old dies in Russian drone attack on Kyiv, says Ukraine

Large-scale Russian drone killed at least three people
World
1 day ago

Ukraine, US negotiators start talks in Saudi Arabia

US president touts ‘rational discussions’ and his good relationships with Putin and Zelensky
World
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Most Russian assets expected to remain closed to Western investors

Veteran players expect a long-term hiving off of key parts of economy
World
9 hours ago
