Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to a Canadian Lt Colonel as he visits Northwood Headquarters to meet planners mapping out the next steps in the Coalition of the Willing on March 20, 2025 in Northwood, London, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WPA POOL/ALASTAIR GRANT
Bengaluru — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said US President Donald Trump has a point that European countries must bear a greater burden for their collective self-defence, the New York Times said on Sunday.
“We need to think about defence and security in a more immediate way,” he told the newspaper in an interview.
Starmer is trying to assemble a multinational military force that he calls a coalition of the willing to keep Ukraine’s skies, ports and borders secure after any peace settlement, the report said.
On Trump, Starmer said: “On a person-to-person basis, I think we have a good relationship.” But, he said, the US leader’s actions, from imposing a 25% tariff on British steel to berating President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, had generated “quite a degree of disorientation”.
UK’s Starmer agrees Trump has a point on European defence commitment
British prime minister trying to assemble a ‘coalition of the willing’ to secure post-war security for Ukraine
Reuters
