UK’s Starmer agrees Trump has a point on European defence commitment

British prime minister trying to assemble a ‘coalition of the willing’ to secure post-war security for Ukraine

23 March 2025 - 13:39
by Rhea Rose Abraham
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to a Canadian Lt Colonel as he visits Northwood Headquarters to meet planners mapping out the next steps in the Coalition of the Willing on March 20, 2025 in Northwood, London, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WPA POOL/ALASTAIR GRANT
Bengaluru — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said US President Donald Trump has a point that European countries must bear a greater burden for their collective self-defence, the New York Times said on Sunday.

“We need to think about defence and security in a more immediate way,” he told the newspaper in an interview.

Starmer is trying to assemble a multinational military force that he calls a coalition of the willing to keep Ukraine’s skies, ports and borders secure after any peace settlement, the report said.

On Trump, Starmer said: “On a person-to-person basis, I think we have a good relationship.” But, he said, the US leader’s actions, from imposing a 25% tariff on British steel to berating President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, had generated “quite a degree of disorientation”.

Ukraine, US negotiators start talks in Saudi Arabia

US president touts ‘rational discussions’ and his good relationships with Putin and Zelensky
15 hours ago

Plan to rearm Europe outlined in white paper on defence

EU aims to boost military spending, pool resources for joint defence projects
4 days ago

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of air attacks

Drone strikes launched hours after US President Donald Trump spoke by phone to Russia’s Vladimir Putin
4 days ago

Higher defence spending to boost Europe’s growth, says ECB

European Central Bank policymaker says expected increases and investment are likely to support GDP growth over the medium term
5 days ago

Poland and Baltic states plan to exit landmine convention

Red Cross is ‘gravely concerned’ by the move as Finland may follow their lead
5 days ago
