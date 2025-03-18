Poland and Baltic states plan to exit landmine convention

Vilnus/Warsaw — Nato members Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia plan to withdraw from the Ottawa convention banning anti-personnel landmines due to the military threat from their neighbour Russia, the four countries said on Tuesday.
Quitting the 1997 treaty, which has been ratified or acceded to by more than 160 nations, will allow Poland and the three Baltic countries to start stockpiling and using landmines again.
“Military threats to Nato member states bordering Russia and Belarus have significantly increased,” the countries’ defence ministers said in a joint statement.
“With this decision we are sending a clear message: our countries are prepared and can use every necessary measure to defend our security needs.”
All four countries share borders with Russia. Poland, Lithuania and Latvia also share borders with Moscow’s ally Belarus.
The announcement comes as Ukraine and Russia may be on the brink of agreeing a 30-day ceasefire and may move towards a more permanent end to the three-year-old conflict sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Poland and the Baltics are concerned that an end to the war in Ukraine could lead Russia to rearm and target them instead. All four were under Moscow’s dominion during the Cold War.
“Poland’s hands cannot be tied,” Polish deputy prime minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told a press conference.
Global disarmament
The 1997 Ottawa convention was one of a series of international agreements concluded after the end of the Cold War to encourage global disarmament. Anti-landmine campaigners won the Nobel Peace Prize that same year. Mines have killed or maimed tens of thousands of civilians across the globe, many of them long after conflicts have ended.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was “gravely concerned” by the move.
“Reintroducing these appalling weapons would be a deeply troubling step backward,” Cordula Droege, ICRC chief legal officer, said. “Anti-personnel mines have limited military utility but devastating humanitarian consequences.”
Russia, the US, China, India and Israel are among the countries who have not signed or ratified the treaty.
In 2008, the Convention on Cluster Munitions — explosive weapons that release smaller submunitions over a vast area — was adopted. Like landmines, they do not discriminate between combatants and civilians.
The US, which did not sign that convention, in 2023 transferred cluster munitions to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia.
Other countries could follow the lead of Poland and the Baltics. Finland, the last EU state to sign the Ottawa convention, in 2012, has said it was mulling withdrawal, citing Russia’s use of such weapons in Ukraine as the reason. Finland shares a 1,340km border with Russia.
“We have examined very closely through intelligence how Russia operates in Ukraine, specifically their mass use of infantry and also their mass use of mines,” Finnish defence minister Antti Hakkanen said in December.
“This infantry issue is one thing that argued for the fact that it’s worth examining the use of anti-personnel mines,” he said.
The Finnish parliament’s defence committee chair Jukka Kopra said on Tuesday the decision by Poland and the Baltics was “good and wise”.
Poland said it could withdraw from the convention by passing legislation in parliament and securing the president’s approval, followed by formal notification to the UN. The withdrawal would take effect six months later.
In Estonia, the government needs to propose the law and parliament needs to vote on it, its foreign ministry said.
In Lithuania, the president will need to propose to parliament to denounce the convention, its foreign ministry said, and three-fifths of legislators need to support the move.
Poland and Baltic states plan to exit landmine convention
Red Cross is ‘gravely concerned’ by the move as Finland may follow their lead
Vilnus/Warsaw — Nato members Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia plan to withdraw from the Ottawa convention banning anti-personnel landmines due to the military threat from their neighbour Russia, the four countries said on Tuesday.
Quitting the 1997 treaty, which has been ratified or acceded to by more than 160 nations, will allow Poland and the three Baltic countries to start stockpiling and using landmines again.
“Military threats to Nato member states bordering Russia and Belarus have significantly increased,” the countries’ defence ministers said in a joint statement.
“With this decision we are sending a clear message: our countries are prepared and can use every necessary measure to defend our security needs.”
All four countries share borders with Russia. Poland, Lithuania and Latvia also share borders with Moscow’s ally Belarus.
The announcement comes as Ukraine and Russia may be on the brink of agreeing a 30-day ceasefire and may move towards a more permanent end to the three-year-old conflict sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Poland and the Baltics are concerned that an end to the war in Ukraine could lead Russia to rearm and target them instead. All four were under Moscow’s dominion during the Cold War.
“Poland’s hands cannot be tied,” Polish deputy prime minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told a press conference.
Global disarmament
The 1997 Ottawa convention was one of a series of international agreements concluded after the end of the Cold War to encourage global disarmament. Anti-landmine campaigners won the Nobel Peace Prize that same year. Mines have killed or maimed tens of thousands of civilians across the globe, many of them long after conflicts have ended.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was “gravely concerned” by the move.
“Reintroducing these appalling weapons would be a deeply troubling step backward,” Cordula Droege, ICRC chief legal officer, said. “Anti-personnel mines have limited military utility but devastating humanitarian consequences.”
Russia, the US, China, India and Israel are among the countries who have not signed or ratified the treaty.
In 2008, the Convention on Cluster Munitions — explosive weapons that release smaller submunitions over a vast area — was adopted. Like landmines, they do not discriminate between combatants and civilians.
The US, which did not sign that convention, in 2023 transferred cluster munitions to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia.
Other countries could follow the lead of Poland and the Baltics. Finland, the last EU state to sign the Ottawa convention, in 2012, has said it was mulling withdrawal, citing Russia’s use of such weapons in Ukraine as the reason. Finland shares a 1,340km border with Russia.
“We have examined very closely through intelligence how Russia operates in Ukraine, specifically their mass use of infantry and also their mass use of mines,” Finnish defence minister Antti Hakkanen said in December.
“This infantry issue is one thing that argued for the fact that it’s worth examining the use of anti-personnel mines,” he said.
The Finnish parliament’s defence committee chair Jukka Kopra said on Tuesday the decision by Poland and the Baltics was “good and wise”.
Poland said it could withdraw from the convention by passing legislation in parliament and securing the president’s approval, followed by formal notification to the UN. The withdrawal would take effect six months later.
In Estonia, the government needs to propose the law and parliament needs to vote on it, its foreign ministry said.
In Lithuania, the president will need to propose to parliament to denounce the convention, its foreign ministry said, and three-fifths of legislators need to support the move.
Reuters
Zelensky says troops not surrounded as Russia retakes more villages in Kursk
Higher defence spending to boost Europe’s growth, says ECB
Coalition expanding preparations for post-truce Ukraine, Starmer says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.