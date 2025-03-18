Bundestag approves Merz’s huge spending surge

Chancellor-designate and leader of the German Christian Democrats Friedrich Merz raises his hand in a vote at the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, March 18 2025. Picture: SEAN GALLUP/GETTY IMAGES
Berlin — Germany’s parliament approved plans for a huge spending surge on Tuesday, throwing off decades of fiscal conservatism in hopes of reviving economic growth and scaling up military spending for a new era of European collective defence.
The approval in the Bundestag hands conservative leader Friedrich Merz a huge boost, giving the chancellor-in-waitinga windfall of hundreds of billions of euros to ramp up investment after two years of contraction in Europe’s largest economy.
Germany and other European countries have been under pressure to shore up their defences in the face of hostile Russia and US President Donald Trump’s policy shifts, which European leaders fear could leave the continent exposed.
Merz’s conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD), who are in talks to form a centrist coalition after last month’s election, want to create a €500bn fund for infrastructure and to ease constitutionally enshrined borrowing rules to allow higher spending on security.
“We have for at least a decade felt a false sense of security,” Merz told legislators ahead of the vote.
“The decision we are taking today on defence readiness ... can be nothing less than the first major step towards a new European defence community,” he said.
The legislation still has to go to the Bundesrat upper house, which represents the governments of Germany’s 16 federal states. The main hurdle to passage there appeared to fall on Monday when the Bavarian Free Voters agreed to back the plans.
The conservatives and SPD wanted to pass the legislation through the outgoing parliament for fear it could be blocked by an enlarged contingent of far-right and far-left politicians in the next Bundestag starting March 25.
Merz has justified the tight timetable with the rapidly changing geopolitical situation.
Bundestag approves Merz’s huge spending surge
New plans loosen debt brake to unleash hundreds of billions of euros for defence and infrastructure
Berlin — Germany’s parliament approved plans for a huge spending surge on Tuesday, throwing off decades of fiscal conservatism in hopes of reviving economic growth and scaling up military spending for a new era of European collective defence.
The approval in the Bundestag hands conservative leader Friedrich Merz a huge boost, giving the chancellor-in-waiting a windfall of hundreds of billions of euros to ramp up investment after two years of contraction in Europe’s largest economy.
Germany and other European countries have been under pressure to shore up their defences in the face of hostile Russia and US President Donald Trump’s policy shifts, which European leaders fear could leave the continent exposed.
Merz’s conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD), who are in talks to form a centrist coalition after last month’s election, want to create a €500bn fund for infrastructure and to ease constitutionally enshrined borrowing rules to allow higher spending on security.
“We have for at least a decade felt a false sense of security,” Merz told legislators ahead of the vote.
“The decision we are taking today on defence readiness ... can be nothing less than the first major step towards a new European defence community,” he said.
The legislation still has to go to the Bundesrat upper house, which represents the governments of Germany’s 16 federal states. The main hurdle to passage there appeared to fall on Monday when the Bavarian Free Voters agreed to back the plans.
The conservatives and SPD wanted to pass the legislation through the outgoing parliament for fear it could be blocked by an enlarged contingent of far-right and far-left politicians in the next Bundestag starting March 25.
Merz has justified the tight timetable with the rapidly changing geopolitical situation.
Reuters
Merz’s borrowing plans run into last-minute court challenge
Germany’s huge borrowing plans approved by budget committee
Germany’s election winner Merz anxious to secure €500bn fund
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Germany’s huge borrowing plans approved by budget committee
Merz’s borrowing plans run into last-minute court challenge
Germany’s election winner Merz anxious to secure €500bn fund
Rheinmetall expects robust 2025 in ‘era of rearmament’
Merz ally optimistic as clock ticks for German fiscal bonanza
Germany’s election winner Merz and SPD race for coalition deal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.