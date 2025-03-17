World / Europe

OECD cuts UK growth forecasts amid Trump tariff disruption

Chancellor Reeves says projection points to increased global headwinds ‘being felt across the board’

17 March 2025 - 17:48
by WILLIAM SCHOMBERG
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves in Lincolnshire, February 28 2025. Picture: YUI MOK/REUTERS
London — Britain’s economy will grow more slowly than expected in 2025 and 2026 as global growth drops off due to uncertainty, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Monday

The OECD’s latest forecast underscores the challenges facing chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves in her spring statement next week.

The Paris-based organisation lowered its forecast for UK growth this year to 1.4% from 1.7% in December. Growth in 2026 was trimmed to 1.2% from 1.3%.

The OECD cut its outlook for many other leading economies citing the rise in uncertainty and significant changes in trade policies. US President Donald Trump has introduced import tariffs for many of the US’s trading partners and has threatened to go further. Other countries have retaliated.

Reeves is expected to announce a lowering of Britain’s official economic forecasts in her speech on March 26 that is likely to include spending cuts to stay on track to meet her budget rules.

Those official forecasts suggest Britain’s economy will grow by 2% this year, far above most other estimates. The Bank of England recently halved its projection to 0.75%.

“This report shows the world is changing, and increased global headwinds such as trade uncertainty are being felt across the board,” Reeves said in response to the OECD forecasts.

She highlighted how the OECD expected the UK to grow more quickly than France, Germany and Italy in 2025 and 2026 and would have the second-fastest growth in the Group of Seven economies after the US.

The OECD said British inflation was likely to average 2.7% in 2025 and 2.3% in 2026, unchanged from its December forecast but higher than in other big European economies.

Reuters

Tariffs will shred Canadian, Mexican and US growth, warns OECD

The Economic Co-operation and Development has cut its global economic outlook due to Donald Trump’s trade war
World
6 hours ago

Sobering World Bank report warns of urgent need for public spending reform

The lender proposes a structured framework built around three strategic priorities, eight actions and six reforms
Economy
1 week ago

Reeves says at G20 UK will work out barrier busting with Trump

Keir Starmer to meet Trump on Thursday with the risk of trade tariffs one of the key issues on the table
National
2 weeks ago

RACHEL REEVES: How the UK is invested in SA’s growth

In an uncertain world we need strong economies and solid partnerships to serve our people
Opinion
2 weeks ago

UK surprises with 0.1% growth in fourth quarter

Economists had forecast that GDP would shrink 0.1%, but the period was lifted by a 0.4% rise in December
World
1 month ago
