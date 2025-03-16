Fighting continues amid pending Russia, Ukraine ceasefire

Firefighters work at the site of an apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on March 16 2025. Picture: REUTERS/MAKSYM KISHKA
Melbourne — Russia and Ukraine continued aerial attacks on each other, inflicting injuries and damages, officials said early on Sunday, as the fate of a proposed ceasefire to the three-year-old war remained uncertain.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he supported in principle Washington’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine but that his forces would fight on until several crucial conditions were worked out.
Both sides have since traded heavy aerial strikes, and Russia moved closer on the battlefield to ejecting Ukrainian forces from their months-old foothold in the western Russian region of Kursk.
The Russian defence ministry said on Sunday that its air defence units destroyed 31 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory.
Of those, 16 were downed over the southwestern region of Voronezh, nine over the territory of the Belgorod region and the rest over the Rostov and Kursk regions, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.
In a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian border region of Belgorod, three people were injured, including a child, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier on the Telegram messaging app.
Two of the people were injured after a drone hit their house, sparking a fire in the Gubkinsky district of the region, while the other person was injured in a drone attack on the village of Dolgoye, Gladkov said.
Alexander Gusev, governor of Voronezh, said on Telegram that there was no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The acting governor of the southern Russian region of Rostov said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage reported there either.
In Ukraine, authorities reported several Russian drone strikes, including on the northern region of Chernihiv, where firefighters were battling a blaze at a high-rise building that was sparked by Russian drone attack, Ukraine’s state of emergency service said.
Ukrainian media reported a series of explosions in the region surrounding the capital Kyiv, after Ukraine’s air force issued warnings of a threat of drone attacks on Kyiv and a number of other central Ukrainian regions.
Early on Sunday morning there was no official information about damage in the Kyiv region.
Fighting continues amid pending Russia, Ukraine ceasefire
Russian president says is forces will fight on until several conditions were worked out
Melbourne — Russia and Ukraine continued aerial attacks on each other, inflicting injuries and damages, officials said early on Sunday, as the fate of a proposed ceasefire to the three-year-old war remained uncertain.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he supported in principle Washington’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine but that his forces would fight on until several crucial conditions were worked out.
Both sides have since traded heavy aerial strikes, and Russia moved closer on the battlefield to ejecting Ukrainian forces from their months-old foothold in the western Russian region of Kursk.
The Russian defence ministry said on Sunday that its air defence units destroyed 31 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory.
Of those, 16 were downed over the southwestern region of Voronezh, nine over the territory of the Belgorod region and the rest over the Rostov and Kursk regions, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.
In a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian border region of Belgorod, three people were injured, including a child, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier on the Telegram messaging app.
Two of the people were injured after a drone hit their house, sparking a fire in the Gubkinsky district of the region, while the other person was injured in a drone attack on the village of Dolgoye, Gladkov said.
Alexander Gusev, governor of Voronezh, said on Telegram that there was no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The acting governor of the southern Russian region of Rostov said there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage reported there either.
In Ukraine, authorities reported several Russian drone strikes, including on the northern region of Chernihiv, where firefighters were battling a blaze at a high-rise building that was sparked by Russian drone attack, Ukraine’s state of emergency service said.
Ukrainian media reported a series of explosions in the region surrounding the capital Kyiv, after Ukraine’s air force issued warnings of a threat of drone attacks on Kyiv and a number of other central Ukrainian regions.
Early on Sunday morning there was no official information about damage in the Kyiv region.
Reuters
Putin pushes for victory in Kursk ahead of talks with US on ceasefire
US urged to place its nukes in Poland to deter Russia
Russia warns on EU defence spending hike
Putin not likely to accept Ukraine ceasefire idea, sources say
Nine more years in jail for Georgian former president Saakashvili
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Putin sets stringent terms for US ceasefire in Ukraine
Putin pushes for victory in Kursk ahead of talks with US on ceasefire
US urged to place its nukes in Poland to deter Russia
Russia warns on EU defence spending hike
Putin not likely to accept Ukraine ceasefire idea, sources say
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.