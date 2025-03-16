Court allows Telegram CEO to leave France

Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov. File photo: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA
Paris — French authorities have allowed Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder and CEO of Telegram, to leave France temporarily in a loosening of his obligations under a probe into criminal activities on the messaging app, the French news agency AFP reported on Saturday.
Durov was arrested at an airport near Paris last August and subsequently placed under formal investigation, with a ban on leaving France.
The probe further soured relations between Paris and Moscow amid the war in Ukraine and fanned debate over the boundaries of free speech and law enforcement on internet platforms.
An investigating judge gave Durov permission to leave France for several weeks and he is thought to have departed on Saturday morning for Dubai, AFP said, citing unnamed sources.
The Paris prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
French prosecutors said last year they suspect Durov of complicity in running an online platform that allows a range of illegal activities including drug trafficking and money laundering.
Durov was also required to post bail of €5m.
Being placed under formal investigation in France does not imply guilt or necessarily lead to trial, but indicates judges consider there is enough evidence to proceed with the probe.
The probe has fanned debate over the boundaries of free speech and law enforcement on internet platforms
