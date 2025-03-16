World / Europe

Arrest warrants issued after fire at North Macedonia nightclub kills 59

Nearly 150 revellers injured in the blaze likely caused by flares set off inside the packed venue

16 March 2025 - 18:20
by Fatos Bytyci and Aleksandar Vasovic
People react outside a hospital after a fire at a night club in Kocani, North Macedonia, March 16 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ALEXANDER AVRAMIDIS
People react outside a hospital after a fire at a night club in Kocani, North Macedonia, March 16 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ALEXANDER AVRAMIDIS

Fire ripped through a packed nightclub early on Sunday in the North Macedonian town of Kocani, killing 59 people and injuring nearly 150, after sparks ignited the roof over a live band.

Arrest warrants have been issued for four people in connection with the fire, said interior minister Pance Toskovski. State news agency Mia said that police have detained the owner of the club over the incident.

One video from the event, verified by Reuters, showed a band playing on stage flanked by two flares, the white sparks of which set the ceiling alight.

Friends and family were separated in a panicked rush to the exits.

“Everyone was trying to save themselves,” survivor Marija Taseva, 22, told local TV 5.

As she tried to escape, Taseva fell to the ground and people trod over her, leaving her with an injury on her cheek. In the rush, she lost contact with her sister, who is still missing.

“We can’t find her in any hospital,” she said.

Toskovski confirmed that the fire, which began at around 3am (2am GMT), was caused by “pyrotechnic devices”, the sparks of which triggered the blaze.

About 148 people were hospitalised in Skopje, Kocani and surrounding towns, Health Minister Arben Taravari said at a press conference. Eighteen people were critically injured, Taravari said.

North Macedonia’s MRT public broadcaster reported that 27 people were hospitalised at the Skopje City Hospital with severe burns, and another 23 were being treated at the Clinical Center. Among the injured were minors, it said.

People searched for missing loved ones online and at hospitals across the country on Sunday.

Simeon Sokolov found his daughter Anastasija at the emergency ward of the September 8 hospital in the capital Skopje, where she was being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

“I just know that there are many children who have suffered,” he said. “Doctors are doing their job and the number is big.”

Some patients were flown to neighbouring Bulgaria, Serbia and Greece for treatment, authorities from those countries said.

Public Prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski said five prosecutors would investigate the incident.

“At the moment, orders have been issued for collecting of evidence” and some people were being interviewed, Kocevski said, without elaborating.

Firefighters doused the charred and smoking entrance to the Pulse nightclub before dawn as ambulances rushed from the scene, TV footage from a local broadcaster showed.

North Macedonia Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook: “This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia! The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable.”

After visiting the injured in a hospital in Skopje, North Macedonia President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, dressed in black and fighting tears, said authorities were ready to do everything to help all affected.

“I simply cannot comprehend this ... what a disaster, what a tragedy.” 

Reuters

Court allows Telegram CEO to leave France

The probe has fanned debate over the boundaries of free speech and law enforcement on internet platforms
World
4 hours ago

Fighting continues amid pending Russia, Ukraine ceasefire

Russian president says is forces will fight on until several conditions were worked out
World
7 hours ago

Russian captain whose ship collided with US tanker appears in UK court

Russian national Vladimir Motin, 59, captain of the Portuguese-flagged Solong, charged with manslaughter
World
5 hours ago

Pontiff approves three-year Catholic reform project

Ailing Pope Francis remains in hospital but has no plans to resign, insiders say
World
4 hours ago
