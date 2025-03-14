London — Britain’s economic output contracted unexpectedly by 0.1% in January, pulled down by a sharp drop in manufacturing output compared with December, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.
A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a monthly expansion of 0.1%. While January’s drop only partially reverses a 0.4% expansion in December, the reading nonetheless represents a disappointment for finance minister Rachel Reeves, whose number one mission is to get the economy growing.
Over the three months to January, the economy expanded by 0.2%, slightly weaker than the 0.3% Reuters poll consensus.
Manufacturing output slumped by 1.1% in January alone, with the metals and pharmaceutical sectors performing especially poorly, while the broader industrial sector was also hurt by a fall in oil and gas extraction.
Output in the dominant services sector grew by 0.1%, marking the third straight month-on-month expansion.
Construction output slipped by 0.2%, with the ONS citing anecdotal evidence from companies of stormy weather hitting construction activity.
Unexpected contraction in UK economy in January
A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a monthly expansion of 0.1%
London — Britain’s economic output contracted unexpectedly by 0.1% in January, pulled down by a sharp drop in manufacturing output compared with December, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.
A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a monthly expansion of 0.1%. While January’s drop only partially reverses a 0.4% expansion in December, the reading nonetheless represents a disappointment for finance minister Rachel Reeves, whose number one mission is to get the economy growing.
Over the three months to January, the economy expanded by 0.2%, slightly weaker than the 0.3% Reuters poll consensus.
Manufacturing output slumped by 1.1% in January alone, with the metals and pharmaceutical sectors performing especially poorly, while the broader industrial sector was also hurt by a fall in oil and gas extraction.
Output in the dominant services sector grew by 0.1%, marking the third straight month-on-month expansion.
Construction output slipped by 0.2%, with the ONS citing anecdotal evidence from companies of stormy weather hitting construction activity.
Reuters
UK surprises with 0.1% growth in fourth quarter
Eurozone factories edge towards growth as Asia loses steam on Trump tariffs
UK growth inches up in January, PMI shows
UK economy nudges higher in November
UK business activity stalls amid lacklustre morale
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.