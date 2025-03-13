World / Europe

Russia warns on EU defence spending hike

Moscow says higher spending risks stoking more war in Europe

13 March 2025 - 15:45
by Dmitry Antonov
Rheinmetall's production plant of military equipment in Kassel, Germany, July 25, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
Moscow — Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that EU plans to hike defence spending amounted to the incitement of war based on the invented myth that European powers were threatened by Russia.

The European Commission proposed this month to borrow up to €150bn to lend to EU governments under a rearmament plan driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine and fears that Europe can no longer be sure of US protection.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the package of proposals could mobilise up to €800bn for European defence.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the plans of Von der Leyen amounted to “the incitement of war on the European continent.”

Zakahrova hit back at European assertions that Russia, after invading Ukraine in 2022, now threatened European security.

She said Europe was spreading false narratives about the so called Russian threat: “this is a deliberately invented story based on Russophobia which is promoted by inadequate Brussels officials.”

Reuters

Norway to more than double aid to Ukraine

Nordic nation will also increase defence spending in response to US freezing military support
World
6 days ago

Europe’s arms shares boosted by race to increase defence spending

BAE Systems, Rheinmetall and Thales among defence companies to see shares rise
World
1 week ago

European leaders spilt on deploying soldiers to Ukraine

Leaders call for higher spending to ramp up the continent’s defence capabilities
World
3 weeks ago

Europe will fund US weapons for Ukraine, Nato chief Rutte says

The alliance has to invest more in defence and increase defence industrial production, according to secretary-general
World
1 month ago
