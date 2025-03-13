Russia warns on EU defence spending hike

Rheinmetall's production plant of military equipment in Kassel, Germany, July 25, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
Moscow — Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that EU plans to hike defence spending amounted to the incitement of war based on the invented myth that European powers were threatened by Russia.
The European Commission proposed this month to borrow up to €150bn to lend to EU governments under a rearmament plan driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine and fears that Europe can no longer be sure of US protection.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the package of proposals could mobilise up to €800bn for European defence.
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the plans of Von der Leyen amounted to “the incitement of war on the European continent.”
Zakahrova hit back at European assertions that Russia, after invading Ukraine in 2022, now threatened European security.
She said Europe was spreading false narratives about the so called Russian threat: “this is a deliberately invented story based on Russophobia which is promoted by inadequate Brussels officials.”
