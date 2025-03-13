Germany’s election winner Merz anxious to secure €500bn fund

Friedrich Merz, chancellor candidate of Germany’s Christian Democrats. Picture: MAJA HITIJ
Berlin — Germany’s outgoing lower house of parliament will hold a special session on Thursday to debate a €500-billion fund for infrastructure and sweeping changes to borrowing rules in Europe’s largest economy to bolster defence.
The winner of Germany’s election last month, Friedrich Merz, wants to secure the funds before a new parliament convenes on March 25, where they risk being blocked by an expanded contingent of far-right and far-left legislators.
The prospect of such a spending shift in a country better known for its frugality has rocked markets over the past week, helping lift the euro to five-month highs against the dollar.
But the financial package is not a done deal, with Merz’s conservatives and his likely future coalition partner, the Social Democrats (SPD), needing to win over the Greens to secure the two thirds majority required to change the constitution.
Speaking ahead of the debate, a senior Greens party official told RTL/ntv news there had been no progress in negotiations, warning of “serious gaps and errors in the conception” of the debt plans towards, for example, tackling climate change.
Britta Hasselmann also said there was little assurance as of now that the conservatives and SPD would not use the windfall from the infrastructure fund on policies that pandered to their vote base, an accusation Merz has previously batted away.
“None of this has been guaranteed so far with the current draft bill,” she said.
Merz’s manoeuvre could also get knocked back by the Constitutional Court, which could deliver its verdict as early as Thursday on challenges lodged by the far-right Alternative for Germany and far-left Left party.
Germany’s likely next chancellor says boosting defence has taken on a new urgency due to the prospect of the US, the country’s longtime security ally, disengaging from Europe under the administration of President Donald Trump.
The boldness of Merz’s statements and the swiftness with which he has reached a deal with the SPD on funding plans augur well for more decisive leadership from Germany, despite his lack of experience in government, some analysts say.
That will be key, they say, for equipping Germany and Europe to deal with growing security challenges including a hostile Russia and more assertive China as well as reviving an economy that has contracted for two consecutive years.
But while the fate of Merz’s plans remains uncertain, they prompted Germany’s IfW economic institute on Thursday to raise its 2026 growth estimate for Germany, anticipating tailwinds from a public spending boost.
IfW, one of Germany’s main economic forecasters, said next year’s GDP would likely increase by 1.5%, up from the institute’s December forecast of 0.9%.
It also confirmed its previous projection for Germany’s economy to stagnate in 2025, saying its structural problems would not ease in the short term as tariffs and international competition hobble growth.
The Bundestag lower house of parliament will hold its first reading of the proposal by the conservatives and SPD on Thursday as well as rival plans from the Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) for boosting defence funds.
Second and third readings are expected next Tuesday, culminating in a vote.
“The Greens’ counterproposal was most likely about increasing their leverage in negotiations over the next few days without overplaying their hand,” Deutsche Bank wrote in a research note.
“Our base case remains for the reforms to pass with a two-thirds majority over the course of next week, but it is unlikely to be a smooth passage,” it added, noting this would result in “the largest fiscal expansion since German reunification”.
Germany’s election winner Merz anxious to secure €500bn fund
Prospect of a big spending shift in a country known for its frugality has rocked German markets over past week
Berlin — Germany’s outgoing lower house of parliament will hold a special session on Thursday to debate a €500-billion fund for infrastructure and sweeping changes to borrowing rules in Europe’s largest economy to bolster defence.
The winner of Germany’s election last month, Friedrich Merz, wants to secure the funds before a new parliament convenes on March 25, where they risk being blocked by an expanded contingent of far-right and far-left legislators.
The prospect of such a spending shift in a country better known for its frugality has rocked markets over the past week, helping lift the euro to five-month highs against the dollar.
But the financial package is not a done deal, with Merz’s conservatives and his likely future coalition partner, the Social Democrats (SPD), needing to win over the Greens to secure the two thirds majority required to change the constitution.
Speaking ahead of the debate, a senior Greens party official told RTL/ntv news there had been no progress in negotiations, warning of “serious gaps and errors in the conception” of the debt plans towards, for example, tackling climate change.
Britta Hasselmann also said there was little assurance as of now that the conservatives and SPD would not use the windfall from the infrastructure fund on policies that pandered to their vote base, an accusation Merz has previously batted away.
“None of this has been guaranteed so far with the current draft bill,” she said.
Merz’s manoeuvre could also get knocked back by the Constitutional Court, which could deliver its verdict as early as Thursday on challenges lodged by the far-right Alternative for Germany and far-left Left party.
Germany’s likely next chancellor says boosting defence has taken on a new urgency due to the prospect of the US, the country’s longtime security ally, disengaging from Europe under the administration of President Donald Trump.
The boldness of Merz’s statements and the swiftness with which he has reached a deal with the SPD on funding plans augur well for more decisive leadership from Germany, despite his lack of experience in government, some analysts say.
That will be key, they say, for equipping Germany and Europe to deal with growing security challenges including a hostile Russia and more assertive China as well as reviving an economy that has contracted for two consecutive years.
But while the fate of Merz’s plans remains uncertain, they prompted Germany’s IfW economic institute on Thursday to raise its 2026 growth estimate for Germany, anticipating tailwinds from a public spending boost.
IfW, one of Germany’s main economic forecasters, said next year’s GDP would likely increase by 1.5%, up from the institute’s December forecast of 0.9%.
It also confirmed its previous projection for Germany’s economy to stagnate in 2025, saying its structural problems would not ease in the short term as tariffs and international competition hobble growth.
The Bundestag lower house of parliament will hold its first reading of the proposal by the conservatives and SPD on Thursday as well as rival plans from the Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) for boosting defence funds.
Second and third readings are expected next Tuesday, culminating in a vote.
“The Greens’ counterproposal was most likely about increasing their leverage in negotiations over the next few days without overplaying their hand,” Deutsche Bank wrote in a research note.
“Our base case remains for the reforms to pass with a two-thirds majority over the course of next week, but it is unlikely to be a smooth passage,” it added, noting this would result in “the largest fiscal expansion since German reunification”.
Reuters
German parties agree on €500bn ‘bazooka’
Europe’s arms shares boosted by race to increase defence spending
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.