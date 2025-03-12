World / Europe

Nine more years in jail for Georgian former president Saakashvili

Commotion in court after verdict announced

12 March 2025 - 19:13
by Felix Light
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Georgia's jailed former president Mikheil Saakashvili appears via video link from a clinic during a court hearing, in Tbilisi, Georgia, October 27 2023. Picture: REUTERS/IRAKLI GEDENIDZE
Georgia's jailed former president Mikheil Saakashvili appears via video link from a clinic during a court hearing, in Tbilisi, Georgia, October 27 2023. Picture: REUTERS/IRAKLI GEDENIDZE

Tbilisi — Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been imprisoned since 2021, was sentenced on Wednesday to nine more years in jail after being found guilty of embezzlement.

Saakashvili, in office from 2004 to 2013, had been convicted of embezzling 9-million Georgian lari ($3.3m) via expenses claims for what prosecutors called “luxury” spending.

In a post on X after the sentencing, Saakashvili, who denies the charges and says the expenses were legitimate, called the verdict an “outrageous case of political persecution”.

Saakashvili was already serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, having been jailed after returning to Georgia in 2021. He has spent much of that time in a prison hospital.

The sentences will run concurrently, so Wednesday’s ruling will keep him in jail until 2030. He is also on trial for entering Georgia illegally in 2021, and separately for a crackdown on protesters in 2007.

Georgian television showed a commotion in court after the verdict was announced, with Saakashvili’s supporters calling the judge a “slave” of the government.

Now a deeply polarising figure, Saakashvili rose to power on a tide of acclaim in the 2003 Rose Revolution.

He reorientated Georgia towards the West and introduced public sector reforms that delivered rapid improvements in governance and the economy of the South Caucasus country of 3.7-million.

However, the latter part of his tenure was marked by authoritarianism, police brutality and a disastrous 2008 war with Russia.

In 2012, his United National Movement lost an election to a coalition headed by Bidzina Ivanishvili, a billionaire businessman who is still Georgia’s de facto leader.

After leaving office, Saakashvili moved to Ukraine, where he briefly served as governor of the Odesa region.

He returned in 2021, despite having been convicted in absentia of abuse of power, and was jailed on arrival.

The ruling Georgian Dream party regularly accuses all opposition parties, including those critical of Saakashvili, of having links to him.

In recent years, Georgian Dream has clamped down on opposition and steered the former Soviet republic closer to Moscow again.

Reuters

Norway to more than double aid to Ukraine

Nordic nation will also increase defence spending in response to US freezing military support
World
6 days ago

UK unlikely to fight back after Trump imposes steel tariffs

Britain says it is working with firms affected by the measures and will investigate what further steps are needed to protect UK producers
World
9 hours ago

Europe’s arms shares boosted by race to increase defence spending

BAE Systems, Rheinmetall and Thales among defence companies to see shares rise
World
1 week ago

EU legislators question digital euro plan after ECB outage

Breakdown in the Target 2 payment system  meant banks could not settle transactions
World
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Ukraine ready to accept 30-day ceasefire proposal
World / Europe
2.
Ex-Philippines president Duterte arrested and put ...
World
3.
US judge rules Musk’s Doge must release records
World / Americas
4.
Fuel tanker and container ship ablaze off UK ...
World / Europe
5.
UK unlikely to fight back after Trump imposes ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Captain of container ship involved in North Sea crash a Russian

World / Europe

UK unlikely to fight back after Trump imposes steel tariffs

World / Europe

Putin not likely to accept Ukraine ceasefire idea, sources say

World / Europe

EU legislators question digital euro plan after ECB outage

World / Europe

Georgescu barred from Romania’s May presidential election

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.