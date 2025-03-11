World / Europe

Russians warned against Trump euphoria as forces ‘move forward’

Oval Office clash, arms aid halt welcomed by many but Kremlin says citizens must be clear-eyed and ready

11 March 2025 - 17:43
by Andrew Osborn and Anton Kolodyazhnyy
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Russian flag flies on the dome of the Kremlin Senate building behind Spasskaya Tower, in central Moscow, Russia. Picture: REUTERS
The Russian flag flies on the dome of the Kremlin Senate building behind Spasskaya Tower, in central Moscow, Russia. Picture: REUTERS

Moscow — The Kremlin on Tuesday warned Russians not to get carried away by what the administration of US President Donald Trump is doing over Ukraine even though its actions may sometimes look hopeful for Moscow and to always “prepare for the worst”.

Washington has paused military aid to Ukraine and put some intelligence sharing on hold after Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky clashed in the Oval Office last month, and Moscow’s forces have since had significant success in pushing Ukrainian forces out of Russia’s western Kursk region.

Senior Russian politicians reacted with glee to what they saw as Zelensky’s White House humiliation, saying the Ukrainian leader got what he deserved in an encounter seen as helpful to Moscow at a time when it is working to build ties with Trump’s new administration while trying to discredit Zelensky.

Trump adviser Elon Musk also caused a stir in Russia on Sunday by saying on X that the entire Ukrainian front line would collapse if he turned off his Starlink communications terminals, even though he later said it was something he would never do.

“Don’t rush to put on rose-tinted spectacles,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told an audience at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics on Tuesday, delivering a reality check to Russians excited by Trump’s apparently friendlier behaviour towards them, which has completely upended the policy of the previous US administration.

“We always need to hope for the best but be prepared for the worst. And we must always be ready to defend our interests,” said Peskov.

His warning came as US and Ukrainian officials held talks in Saudi Arabia that are partly designed to determine whether Ukraine is willing to make material concessions to Russia to end the war. If the talks go well, Kyiv hopes Trump may resume military aid and full intelligence sharing.

Peskov said Russia was achieving its aims on the battlefield in Ukraine, regardless of any past or future decisions taken by the US administration.

“Many (Russians) are... saying that the Americans will now stop delivering weapons (to Ukraine) or have already stopped, and that Musk will now turn off his communications system and that everything will work out for us,” said Peskov.

“(But) everything is working out for us without these things. And so many weapons have been brought into Ukraine that even after a halt in deliveries the Ukrainians will have stuff to fight with and on for many, many months ahead.

“If Musk turns off his system then something else will immediately be switched on. But things are working out for our guys (fighting in Ukraine) without any switch-offs, without any halts (in deliveries), and they are moving forward,” he said.

Reuters

Russia expels two UK diplomats for spying as it negotiates to restore US ties

Moscow says it identified signs of intelligence and subversive work carried out by two British officials
World
1 day ago

Syrian operation against Assad loyalists is over, says defence ministry

Fighting between Assad loyalists and Syria’s new Islamist rulers has killed more than 1,000 people, according to a war monitoring group
World
1 day ago

Russia’s budget deficit widens on higher spending

Deficit for January-February was $31.5bn as Moscow channeled funds into its military and defence sector
World
8 hours ago

Russian forces retake three more settlements in Kursk

Attacks part of operation to evict Ukrainian troops holding chunks of territory seven months after a cross-border incursion
World
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pope Francis showing gradual improvement, Vatican ...
World
2.
US says it is open to critical minerals deal with ...
World / Africa
3.
Trump takes aim at Canada with 50% tariffs on ...
World / Americas
4.
Incoming Canadian PM Carney faces tariffs, a ...
World / Americas
5.
Push is on to unlock billions from African ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Russia expels two UK diplomats for spying as it negotiates to restore US ties

World

Russia’s budget deficit widens on higher spending

World / Europe

Russian forces retake three more settlements in Kursk

World / Europe

Russian missile kills four, wounds 32 in Zelensky’s home town

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.