World / Europe

Britons give PM Starmer a poll boost as he steps up Ukraine diplomacy

An Ipsos UK poll shows 30% of Britons think Starmer is doing a good job, though 45% say he is doing a bad job

09 March 2025 - 15:37
by James Davey
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: REUTERS/LEON NEAL/POOL
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: REUTERS/LEON NEAL/POOL

London — The number of Britons who think Prime Minister Keir Starmer is doing a good job has risen as he steps up his role in diplomacy over the war in Ukraine, an opinion poll showed.

Starmer met US President Donald Trump in Washington on February 27 and hosted talks involving Ukraine’s president and European leaders on March 2. He has played up his role as a go-between while also trying to protect Britain from US tariffs.

An Ipsos UK poll for The Times newspaper showed 30% of Britons now think Starmer is doing a good job as prime minister, up from 23% last month, though 45% said he is doing a bad job.

Ipsos carried out its polling online from March 4 to 5.

Starmer met Trump in Washington one day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky clashed in the Oval Office with the US president, who has upended US policy on Ukraine.

European leaders agreed at their talks in London last Sunday to draw up a peace plan to present to Washington, and EU leaders on Thursday backed plans to spend more on defence.

The Ipsos poll showed 44% of Britons think government spending on defence should be increased, even if this means extra government borrowing, higher taxes or less money to spend on other public services — a rise from 42% in February.

Ipsos interviewed 981 adults aged 18-75 across Britain.

Reuters

Macron’s war talk a threat against Russia, says Lavrov

Kremlin rejects French president’s proposal to send Nato peacekeepers to Ukraine
World
3 days ago

Rwanda wants £50m from UK for cancelled asylum deal

Request follows Britain pausing some aid to East African nation over over its role in DRC war
World
5 days ago

Zelensky ‘prepared to make things right’ after Trump clash

Ukraine ready to negotiate and sign deal giving the US access to country’s minerals
World
5 days ago

Starmer dismisses calls to cancel Trump state visit

British leader warns about division during a ‘fragile moment in Europe’ after Trump’s clash with Zelensky
World
1 week ago

Starmer says ‘coalition of the willing’ to take Ukraine plan to US

British prime minister says peace plan vital to Europe’s security must have US backing to succeed
World
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump delays Mexico and Canada tariffs for a month
World / Americas
2.
WHO offers early retirement to some employees to ...
World
3.
Ethical concerns as Trump’s meme coin makes ...
World / Americas
4.
Lesotho shocked as Trump mocks ‘country nobody ...
World / Africa
5.
Drought wiped out Zimbabwean crops —then armyworm ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Macron’s war talk a threat against Russia, says Lavrov

World / Europe

Rwanda wants £50m from UK for cancelled asylum deal

World / Africa

Zelensky ‘prepared to make things right’ after Trump clash

World

Starmer dismisses calls to cancel Trump state visit

World

Starmer says ‘coalition of the willing’ to take Ukraine plan to US

World / Europe

EDITORIAL: The price of standing up to a bully

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.