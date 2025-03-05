World / Europe

Pfizer and BioNTech violated Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine patent, German court rules

Pharmaceutical partners told they owe Moderna compensation, though the ruling can still be appealed

05 March 2025 - 18:39
by Matthias Inverardi
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Düsseldorf — A German court on Wednesday ruled that Pfizer and its partner BioNTech violated a Covid-19 vaccine patent held by Moderna.

In a statement, the court in the city of Düsseldorf said Pfizer and BioNTech would have to provide information on earnings derived from the use of the patent and that they owe Moderna appropriate compensation, though the ruling can still be appealed to a higher court.

The court added that Pfizer and BioNTech had argued they were authorised by a press release from Moderna to use the technology behind the patent until the World Health Organisation declared in May 2023 that Covid-19 was no longer a global health emergency.

The court said it had not ruled on the amount to be paid, which would depend on further legal proceedings and any appeal.

Reuters

