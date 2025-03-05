Beny Steinmetz freed as Greek top court sets aside extradition

Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz arrives to a court in Geneva, Switzerland, January 11 2021. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
Athens — Greece’s top court has ordered the release of Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz, setting aside a lower court ruling for his extradition to Romania on an arrest warrant, his lawyer and a source with knowledge of the case said on Wednesday.
Steinmetz was initially detained by Greek police on October 13, hours after he arrived on a private aircraft at Athens International Airport. He had been freed from custody, under restrictions, and then detained again in January after a judicial panel ordered his extradition to Romania.
Steinmetz had appealed against that decision at the country’s Supreme Court.
“The top court has accepted his appeal,” the source said on Wednesday.
An arrest warrant has been issued against him in relation to a case dating back several years and concerning his involvement in a group that allegedly tried to illegally secure land rights in Romania. He was to serve a five-year sentence for real estate fraud related to the case.
Steinmetz’s legal advisers had dismissed the Romanian authorities’ accusations as “unfounded” and called the extradition requests by Romania “abusive”, arguing that he has the right to travel freely.
“This is another vindication for Beny Steinmetz. The decision is exceptionally important as it comes from the higher level of justice in Greece,” his lawyer, Stavros Togias, said.
Steinmetz was expected to be freed from a prison in Athens later in the day.
Romanian authorities have repeatedly attempted to indict Steinmetz in various jurisdictions on the same allegations.
In 2022, a Greek court that examined his case had ruled against his extradition. Last year, Cyprus’ Court of Appeal also ruled against his extradition to Romania, overturning a lower court ruling. A court in Italy has also rejected the request.
Reuters
