Smoke grenades tossed in Serbian parliament

Serbian opposition legislators let off smoke grenades inside the Serbian parliament, in Belgrade, Serbia, March 4 2025. Picture: SERBIAN PARLIAMENT/VIDEOPLUS/REUTERS
Belgrade — Serbian opposition legislators threw smoke grenades and tear gas inside parliament on Tuesday to protest against the government and support demonstrating students.
Four months of student-led demonstrations have drawn in teachers, farmers and others to become the biggest threat yet to President Aleksandar Vucic’s decade-long rule, with many Serbians denouncing corruption and incompetence in government.
At the legislative session, after the ruling coalition led by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) approved the agenda, some opposition politicians ran towards the parliamentary speaker, causing a scuffle with security guards.
Others tossed smoke grenades and tear gas inside parliament, which has also witnessed brawls and throwing of water in the decades since the introduction of multiparty democracy in 1990.
Speaker Ana Brnabic said two legislators were injured, one of whom, Jasmina Obradovic of the SNS party, was in a critical condition after a stroke.
“The parliament will continue to work and to defend Serbia,” she told the session.
As the session continued, ruling coalition politicians debated while opposition legislators whistled and blew horns.
Opposition deputies also held signs reading “general strike”, and “justice for the killed”, while outside the building protesters stood in silence to honour 15 people killed by a railway station roof collapse that was the spark for the protest movement.
Protest leaders called for a major rally in the capital Belgrade on March 15.
The ruling coalition says Western intelligence agencies are trying to destabilise Serbia and topple the government by backing the protests.
Parliament was due on Tuesday to adopt a law increasing funds for universities, one of the main demands of students blocking faculties since December.
Parliament had also been due to note the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic. But other items put on the agenda by the ruling coalition angered the opposition.
