Two killed in car ramming attack in west German city

Scores of people were injured as assailant drove through pedestrians in Mannheim during a carnival

03 March 2025 - 19:28
by Alfio Marino
Police stand near a damaged car after an man drove his car into pedestrians in Mannheim, Germany, March 3 2025. Picture: FLORIAN WIENGAD/GETTY IMAGES
Mannheim — A car drove into a crowd of people in the western German city of Mannheim on Monday, killing two people and injuring several others during carnival celebrations despite police being put on alert for security attacks.

Police detained the car’s driver and later said he had acted alone, with no broader threat seen for the public.

People were seen lying on the ground at the scene and at least two were being resuscitated, an eyewitness said. Bild newspaper reported that two people were killed and 25 injured, 15 of them seriously, citing security sources.

It was unclear whether the driver acted deliberately or if there was any connection to Germany's carnival celebrations, which culminated on Rose Monday with a number of parades, although not in Mannheim, which held its main event on Sunday.

The Focus Online website reported that the man detained by police was a 40-year-old from the neighbouring state of Rhineland-Palatinate and that he was receiving hospital treatment, citing security sources.

Police declined to comment on the suspect’s identity, saying this was a focus of their investigation.

Security has been a key concern in Germany following a string of violent attacks in recent weeks, including deadly car rammings in Magdeburg in December and in Munich last month, as well as a stabbing in Mannheim in May 2024.

Police were on high alert for this year’s carnival parades after social media accounts linked to the Islamic State militant group called for attacks on the events in Cologne and Nuremberg.

A carnival float by artist Jacques Tilly depicting US President Donald Trump in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY
German interior minister Nancy Faeser cancelled her attendance at the parade in Cologne on Monday, Germany’s biggest, due to the events in Mannheim, a spokesperson for the minister said.

Rose Monday was the culmination of the annual carnival season celebrated in Germany’s mainly Catholic western and southern regions. This year’s carnival has included floats featuring US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, tech billionaire Elon Musk and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Dressed in traditional jester costumes and sporting colourful makeup, thousands of partygoers danced through the streets of Cologne, Düsseldorf and other cities in western and southern Germany ahead of the fasting season of Lent.

Reuters 

SIMON BARBER: Pay or drown in your people’s blood in Trump’s patrimonial state

The relationship between ruler and ruled is transactional; even if you just want to survive, you have to cough up
15 hours ago

Starmer says ‘coalition of the willing’ to take Ukraine plan to US

British prime minister says peace plan vital to Europe’s security must have US backing to succeed
1 day ago

Starmer dismisses calls to cancel Trump state visit

British leader warns about division during a ‘fragile moment in Europe’ after Trump’s clash with Zelensky
1 day ago

Trump is a pragmatist and Europe the crucible of war, says Lavrov

Russian foreign minister hails US president’s ‘common sense’ and aim to end the Ukraine war
1 day ago

ECB’s multi-trillion payments breakdown raises concerns in Europe

European Central Bank rules out foul play and blames it on a hardware defect
1 day ago
