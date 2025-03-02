Starmer says ‘coalition of the willing’ to take Ukraine plan to US

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, centre, and French President Emmanuel Macron talk at Lancaster House in London, England, March 2 2025. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/WPA/GETTY IMAGES
London — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday European leaders had agreed to draw up a Ukraine peace plan to take to the US, a vital step for Washington to be able to offer security guarantees Kyiv says are vital to deter Russia.
At a summit in London just two days after Volodymyr Zelensky clashed with US President Donald Trump and cut short a visit to Washington, leaders offered a strong show of support to the Ukrainian president and promised to do more to help his nation.
European leaders agreed they must spend more on defence to show Trump the continent can protect itself, and with many nations struggling with already stretched public finances, the European Commission chief suggested the bloc could ease its rules around debt.
Starmer, who welcomed a visibly shaken Zelensky on Saturday with a warm hug, said Britain, Ukraine, France and some other countries would form a “coalition of the willing” and draw up a peace plan to take to Trump. He did not mention which other nations, but said more countries were willing to join.
“We are at a crossroads in history today,” Starmer said. “This is not a moment for more talk. It’s time to act. Time to step up and lead and to unite around a new plan for a just and enduring peace.”
Leaders prepare to hold a plenary meeting at a summit held at Lancaster House in central London on March 2 2025. JUSTIN TALLIS/VIA REUTERS
After Trump’s shouting match with Zelensky in the Oval Office raised fears of the US pulling support for Ukraine and instead imposing a peace plan negotiated with Russia, Europe is scrambling to ensure Kyiv is not squeezed out of any talks.
To do so, several leaders said they must increase defence spending, which is something that could help bring Trump on side to offer a US security guarantee in the event of peace.
“After a long time of underinvestment, it is now of utmost importance to step up the defence investment for a prolonged period of time,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.
“Member states need more fiscal space to do a surge in defence spending,” she said, adding Europe needed to turn “Ukraine into a steel porcupine that is indigestible for potential invaders”.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said leaders agreed Europe needed to take on more responsibility and start bearing the burden of “more spending on its defence budgets within Nato”.
He added the leaders all agreed they must keep close ties with the US.
Lacking the weaponry and depth of ammunition stocks of the US, Europe hopes to convince Trump that it can defend itself, but that Russia will only adhere to a peace deal that comes with the backing of the US.
Talks with the US have centred on Washington providing a so-called backstop for a European peacekeeping role, possibly in the form of air cover, intelligence and surveillance and a greater as yet unspecified threat if Russian President Vladimir Putin again sought to take more territory.
But crucial to getting any agreement from Trump is for European states to increase defence spending and signal they would take part in any peacekeeping role, on which unanimity remains elusive.
Starmer increased defence spending before his visit to Washington last week, and Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte said some European leaders had privately set out new plans on defence spending at the meeting but he declined to give details.
Trump has upended US policy on the three-year-old war since he returned to the White House in January, casting doubt on its military and political support for Ukraine — and Europe — and ending the isolation of Moscow.
He had blindsided Europe by calling Putin without warning and sending a delegation to Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia without including Ukraine or Europe. Trump has falsely suggested that Kyiv was responsible for starting the war and on Friday, he criticised Zelensky for not being grateful for US aid, among other things.
Zelensky’s row with Trump on Friday ended a week when Europe had appeared to be in a better position in its drive to encourage Trump to continue to offer support to Ukraine after cordial visits to Washington by French President Emmanuel Macron and Starmer.
‘Uncomfortable viewing’
Starmer described watching the spat between Zelensky and Trump in the Oval Office as uncomfortable viewing, but was keen to push the conversation forward by offering himself as a go-between for Europe and the US.
In a further show of support for the Ukrainian leader, Zelensky later flew to meet King Charles at his private residence in eastern England.
In a sign of the still-fractious relations between Washington and Kyiv, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz told CNN on Sunday that the US needed a Ukrainian leader who was willing to secure a lasting peace with Russia, but that it is not clear Zelensky was prepared to do so.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov also praised Trump’s “common sense” approach and accused European countries of seeking to prolong the conflict by propping up Zelensky “with their bayonets in the form of peacekeeping units”.
Starmer said the leaders on Sunday also agreed to work to ensure Kyiv was at the table of any peace talks and boost the country’s own defence capabilities.
“Europe must do the heavy lifting, but to support peace in our continent, and to succeed this effort must have strong US backing,” Starmer told a news conference.
Update: March 2 2025
