World / Europe

Ukraine and US ‘yet to agree on security pledges’ in minerals deal

Prime minister Denys Shmyhal says Kyiv will authorise the agreed wording later on Wednesday so it can be signed

26 February 2025 - 16:54
by Yuliia Dysa and Tom Balmforth
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Republican president-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky are shown in New York City, the US, in this file photo. Picture: SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS
Republican president-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky are shown in New York City, the US, in this file photo. Picture: SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS

Kyiv — Ukraine said on Wednesday Washington would commit to supporting Kyiv’s efforts to obtain security guarantees under a finalised minerals deal the two nations have wrangled over for two weeks, but the Americans offered no security pledges of their own.

The deal is at the heart of Kyiv’s push to win over Donald Trump’s robust support as the US president strives to clinch a rapid end to the war with Russia that Ukraine’s supporters fear could come at the expense of its national interests.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to come to Washington on Friday to sign a “very big deal”.

Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s prime minister, said the government would authorise the agreed wording later on Wednesday so it could be signed. He described it as a “preliminary” agreement.

“After the Ukrainian president and the US president agree on security guarantees, agree on how we tie this preliminary agreement to security guarantees from the US for our country, in the presence of [both] presidents, a representative of the Ukrainian government will sign this preliminary agreement,” he said.

A copy of a draft agreement, seen by Reuters and dated February 25, is titled “Bilateral Agreement Establishing Terms and Conditions for a Reconstruction Investment Fund”.

It says: “The Government of the US of America supports Ukraine’s efforts to obtain security guarantees needed to establish lasting peace.”

A Ukrainian source said the document was the version the government in Kyiv was expected to agree on Wednesday.

Shmyhal, outlining the agreement in televised comments, said Kyiv would contribute 50% of “all proceeds received from the future monetisation of all relevant state-owned natural resource assets and relevant infrastructure”.

Those proceeds would go into a fund under the joint control of the US and Ukraine, he said, adding that no decision about the governance of the fund could be taken without Kyiv’s agreement.

“Already existing deposits, facilities, licences and rents are not subject to discussion when creating this fund,” he added.

He said: “Of course, neither the president nor the government would ever sign or consider … a colonial treaty that did not take into account the interests of the state.”

Reuters

ALSO READ:

Ukraine agrees to minerals deal with Trump

The deal is central to Kyiv’s push to win US support as Trump seeks quick end to war with Russia
World
19 hours ago

Macron tells Trump Europe wants sustainable peace in Ukraine

French president expected to capitalise on relationship with Trump to persuade him not to rush Ukraine peace deal
World
1 day ago

UN backs resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

In a stunning shift the US votes no with Russia, North Korea and Belarus, while 73 states abstain
World
1 day ago

Zelensky offers to resign if it means peace for Ukraine

Irritated Ukraine leader says he’s ready to leave his post if it means securing peace
World
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
UN backs resolution condemning Russia’s invasion ...
World / Americas
2.
Pope Francis holds Vatican work meeting in ...
World / Europe
3.
James Kabarebe — Kagame’s ‘hatchet man’ and ...
World / Africa
4.
Macron tells Trump Europe wants sustainable peace ...
World / Americas
5.
Ukraine will need $524bn to recover from three ...
World

Related Articles

Ukraine agrees to minerals deal with Trump

World / Europe

Macron tells Trump Europe wants sustainable peace in Ukraine

World / Americas

UN backs resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

World / Americas

Zelensky offers to resign if it means peace for Ukraine

World / Europe

Europe needed in Ukraine talks, Putin says, but suggests deal still far

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.