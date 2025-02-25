World / Europe

Ukraine agrees to minerals deal with Trump

The deal is central to Kyiv’s push to win US support as Trump seeks quick end to war with Russia

25 February 2025 - 23:33
by Tom Balmforth and Erin Banco
Donald Trump and Ukraininan President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in New York, the US, September 27 2024. Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON
Donald Trump and Ukraininan President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in New York, the US, September 27 2024. Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

London/New York — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to travel to Washington on Friday to meet US President Donald Trump after officials agreed to terms on a draft minerals deal, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The White House declined to comment.

The minerals deal is central to Kyiv’s push to win US support as Trump seeks to rapidly end the war with Russia. Trump and Zelensky exchanged hostile words last week.

Trump called Zelensky an unpopular “dictator” who needed to cut a quick peace deal or lose his country, while the Ukrainian leader said the US president was living in a “disinformation bubble”.

One of the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said the White House had proposed the visit.

Officials on both sides have agreed to the draft and advised it should be signed, the source said.

The deal could open up Ukraine's vast mineral wealth to the US, with Trump seeking hundreds of billions of dollars to repay Washington for its support.

Another source familiar with the matter said Zelensky may meet legislators on Capitol Hill, but that the schedule of the visit was still in flux.

Reuters

Zelensky offers to resign if it means peace for Ukraine

Irritated Ukraine leader says he’s ready to leave his post if it means securing peace
World
2 days ago

Macron tells Trump Europe wants sustainable peace in Ukraine

French president expected to capitalise on relationship with Trump to persuade him not to rush Ukraine peace deal
World
1 day ago

Neutral US stance on Ukraine adopted by UN Security Council as Trump pursues peace

Short resolution reflects Trump’s upending of US policy and more conciliatory stance towards Russia
World
9 hours ago

Europe needed in Ukraine talks, Putin says, but suggests deal still far

Moscow first wants to build trust with Washington, Russian president says
World
8 hours ago

Ukraine hosts European leaders amid US pressure

Kyiv begins its fourth year of war with Russia unsure it can still rely on its staunchest ally
World
1 day ago
