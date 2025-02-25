Pope Francis holds Vatican work meeting in hospital

Birds sit atop a statue of late Pope John Paul II as people pray outside Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is admitted for treatment, in Rome, Italy, on February 25 2025. Picture: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO
Vatican City, Italy — Pope Francis has met senior colleagues in hospital to discuss work issues, the Vatican said on Tuesday, and an official said he was eating normally and moving around, even though he remained in critical condition with double pneumonia.
The 88-year-old pope was spending his 12th day at Rome's Gemelli hospital, the longest hospital stay of his nearly 12-year-old papacy.
“The pope rested well all night,” the Vatican said in a one-sentence statement that did not provide further details.
A Vatican official, who did not wish to be named because he was not authorised to discuss the pope’s condition, said Francis was eating normally, moving about his hospital room and continuing his treatment.
The Vatican said Francis had met his second-in-line, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Parolin’s deputy on Monday.
It said they had discussed several pending cases for sainthood. The Vatican also announced new appointments that would have needed the pope’s approval.
Francis has been working occasionally from the hospital as Vatican business continues apace during his illness.
The pope’s only other known VIP visitor was Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who visited him on February 19.
On Monday, the Vatican said the pontiff’s condition remained critical but had shown a “slight improvement”, adding that a “mild kidney insufficiency”, first reported at the weekend, was not a cause for concern.
Prone to respiratory infections
Double pneumonia is a serious infection of both lungs that can inflame and scar them, making it difficult to breathe. The Vatican has said the pope's infection was “complex”, and caused by two or more microorganisms.
Francis, who has been pope since 2013, has suffered several bouts of ill health over the past two years. He is prone to lung infections because he developed pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.
Thousands of people gathered in St Peter’s Square on Monday evening to pray for his recovery.
His friend, the Honduran cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, told Italy’s la Repubblica newspaper: “I think … it’s not time for him to go to heaven yet.”
The pope signalled in early February that he had a bad cold, which meant he could not read out his speeches. Despite this, he continued to have meetings every day and even take part in open-air Masses, despite the chill.
Some well-wishers have said he should have taken better care of himself, but Maradiaga defended Francis' work ethic.
“He is aware that he has a mission he must carry out, and nothing stops him. The pope explained that he did not accept his election [as pontiff] to rest,” he said.
