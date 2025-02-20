World / Europe

Ukraine not to blame for war with Russia, says Scholz

Europe scrambles to find a response to US President Donald Trump’s policy on the conflict

20 February 2025 - 15:13
by Andreas Rinke
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Picture: REUTERS
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Picture: REUTERS

Berlin — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed the importance of keeping the path open for Ukraine to join the EU and rejected suggestions that the country was to blame for its invasion by Russia, in a radio interview aired on Thursday.

Asked if he shares US President Donald Trump’s view, in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Ukraine was to blame for the war, Scholz told the ARD public broadcaster: “It is not. We in Europe insist on this.”

For this reason, he said, the EU was keeping the door open to Ukraine as a prospective member, adding, “Ukraine must not be hindered in its decision to be a democratic, sovereign nation on its way into Europe.”

In the case of a future peace settlement, Scholz said Ukraine must have a strong army, “for which we in Europe and our international and transatlantic partners share responsibility”.

Europe is scrambling to find a response to Trump’s policy on the war, after high-level US-Russian talks sidelined Ukraine and its European backers, raising fears that the US leader could make concessions to Moscow to end the war.

Reuters

Zelensky says Trump trapped in Russian disinformation bubble

US President needs ‘more truth’ after asserting Ukraine started war with Russia
World
1 day ago

Moscow makes new demand as Russia and US meet without Ukraine

Talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh underscore the rapid pace of US efforts to halt the bloody conflict
World
2 days ago

European leaders spilt on deploying soldiers to Ukraine

Leaders call for higher spending to ramp up the continent’s defence capabilities
World
2 days ago

Zelensky dismissive of planned US-Russia talks

Ukrainian leader says negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine are ‘ones that have no result’
World
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Zelensky says Trump trapped in Russian ...
World / Europe
2.
Trump federal workforce layoffs target thousands ...
World / Americas
3.
Moscow makes new demand as Russia and US meet ...
World
4.
China denounces Trump’s ‘tariff shocks’ at WTO
World / Europe
5.
DRC army and allied militias clash amid retreat ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.