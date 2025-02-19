Zelensky says Trump trapped in Russian disinformation bubble

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Munich security conference in Munich, Germany, February 15 2025. Picture: SEAN GALUP/GETTY IMAGES
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hit back on Wednesday at US President Donald Trump’s assertion that Ukraine was responsible for Russia’s 2022 invasion, saying he was trapped in a Russian disinformation bubble.
Speaking before talks with Trump’s Ukraine envoy a day after Trump said Ukraine “should never have started” the conflict, Zelensky said he would like Trump’s team to have “more truth” about Ukraine.
The Ukrainian leader said Trump’s assertion that his approval rating was just 4% was Russian disinformation and that any attempt to replace him would fail.
“We have evidence that these figures are being discussed between America and Russia. That is, President Trump ... unfortunately lives in this disinformation space,” Zelensky told Ukrainian TV.
Less than a month into his presidency, Trump has upended US policy on Ukraine and Russia, ending Washington’s bid to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine with a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin and talks between senior US and Russian officials.
Trump said he may meet Putin this month. The Kremlin said such a meeting could take longer to prepare but Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said it expected a number of US companies to return to Russia as early as the second quarter.
The US-Russia talks on ending the war in Ukraine have excluded Ukraine and Europe, which Trump says must step up to guarantee any ceasefire. Zelensky has suggested giving US companies the right to extract valuable minerals in Ukraine in return for US security guarantees, but indicated that Trump was not offering that.
Zelensky said the US had given Ukraine $67bn in weapons and $31.5bn in budget support, and that American demands for $500bn in minerals are “not a serious conversation”, and that he could not sell his country.
He is expected to meet visiting US Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg, who said on his arrival in Kyiv that he expected substantial talks as the war approaches its three-year mark.
“We understand the need for security guarantees,” said, adding that part of his mission would be “to sit and listen”.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov lauded Trump for saying that previous US support of Ukraine’s bid to join the Nato military alliance was a major cause of the war in Ukraine.
New sanctions
Trump’s US policy reversal puts it at odds with allies in the 27-member EU, whose envoys on Wednesday agreed on a 16th package of sanctions against Russia, including aluminium and vessels believed to be carrying sanctioned Russian oil.
France said it did not understand the logic of Trump’s comments that Ukraine was to blame for Russia’s invasion.
French President Emmanuel Macron was set to have an informal meeting on Ukraine with some European leaders and Nato ally Canada at 5pm SA time after a similar meeting with Britain, Italy, Germany, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands and the EUon Monday.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that while there was no complete agreement in the EU on how to move forward, countries had managed to accomplish a lot.
“We need to keep a cool head and continue to support Ukraine,” he said.
Russia has seized control of about one-fifth of Ukraine and regularly launches attacks on towns and cities far beyond the 1,000km front line across the country’s east and south, where it is pushing hard to gain more territory.
Residents stand at the site of a clinic hit by a Russian drone strike in Odesa, Ukraine, February 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/NINA LIASHONOK
Zelensky said Russia had launched a barrage of drones on the southern city of Odesa on Wednesday, injuring four people, including a child, and hitting energy infrastructure. At least 160,000 people were left without heating in sub-zero temperatures, he said.
Russia says its attacks on Ukraine’s energy system are designed to undermine the country’s military. It says it does not deliberately target civilians, though thousands have been killed in the conflict.
In the village of Novopavlivkia near the front line, homes scarred by guided bombs line once-quiet streets that now serve as key routes for Ukrainian armoured vehicles. Helicopters buzz low overhead and a constant din of explosions and heavy machine gun fire can be heard.
Former village head Mykola Havrylov said he was dismayed that Ukraine’s Western partners had not provided more urgent military and diplomatic support as the Russians close in.
“I don’t understand it, and I think I’m not the only one,” he said.
Reuters
