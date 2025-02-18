World / Europe

China denounces Trump’s ‘tariff shocks’ at WTO

Moves could upend global trading system and could risk global recession, says ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang

18 February 2025 - 21:14
by Emma Farge
Li Chenggang, China's ambassador to the World Trade Organisation. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALBOUSE
Geneva — China condemned tariffs launched or threatened by US President Donald Trump at a World Trade Organisation (WTO) meeting on Tuesday, warning that such “tariff shocks” threaten to upend the global trading system and could risk a global recession.

Trump has announced sweeping 10% tariffs on all Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to respond with retaliatory tariffs and to file a WTO dispute against Washington in what could be an early test of Trump’s stance towards the institution.

“These ‘tariff shocks’ heighten economic uncertainty, disrupt global trade, and risk domestic inflation, market distortion, or even global recession,” China’s ambassador to the WTO, Li Chenggang, said at a closed-door meeting of the global trade body, according to a statement.

“Worse, the US unilateralism threatens to upend the rules-based multilateral trading system.”

The WTO discussion, which began late on Tuesday, is the first time that mounting trade frictions will be formally addressed on the agenda of the watchdog’s top decision-making body, the General Council.

Moody’s warns of risks to SA if frosty relations with US hit trade

Ratings agency says suspended American aid is one thing but trade restrictions would curtail growth
Economy
1 day ago

It was not immediately clear how other countries, including the US which does not yet have a trade ambassador in Geneva, had responded.

Director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has so far urged the WTO’s 166 members to refrain from retaliating in the event of tariffs, to avoid “catastrophic” trade wars.

Trade delegates said before the meeting they did not expect any immediate outcome from the meeting, but that countries’ reactions could indicate the likelihood of an escalation of trade wars in response to planned US measures.

Less than being a swipe at Washington, some delegates said they considered China’s call for debate more as an effort to show itself as compliant with WTO rules — a posture that can help China win allies in ongoing global trade negotiations.

“They want to look reasonable and responsible and like the best student in the class,” said one delegate who was not authorised to speak publicly.

Disputes between the two top economies at the WTO long predate Trump’s arrival. Beijing has accused Washington of breaking rules while Washington says Beijing does not deserve its “developing country” status which entitles it to special treatment under WTO rules.

As the Trump administration has announced plans to withdraw or disengage from other global organisations, the WTO has not yet been a major focus for the White House.

However, incoming US trade representative Jamieson Greer has called the WTO “deeply flawed”.

Reuters

EU antitrust chief says Trump has upended Europe-US relations

Bloc must not be cowed by Donald Trump’s transactional politics, Teresa Ribera says
World
5 hours ago

Trump tariffs could hinder SA exports to the US, warns BLSA

Business Leadership SA says reciprocal tariffs from the US are likely to further strain the relationship between the two countrie
National
1 day ago

Effect of US tariffs on world economy unclear, IMF head says

Amid many unknowns, it is too early to assess their impact, MD Kristalina Georgieva says
World
1 week ago

Trump unveils plan for reciprocal tariffs on US allies and competitors

Levies could target all countries with duties on imports from America, sparking all out trade war
World
4 days ago

EU vows to ‘respond firmly’ as Trump hikes steel and aluminium tariffs

Bloc will respond with ‘proportionate countermeasures’, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says
World
1 week ago
