Greece plans escape port as quakes rock Santorini

People board a ferry to Piraeus, during an increased seismic activity on the island of Santorini, Greece, on February 4 2025. Picture: ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/REUTERS
Athens — Greece will soon set up an evacuation port on the island of Santorini to facilitate the safe escape of people in case a bigger quake hits the popular tourist destination, a Greek minister said on Monday.
Santorini, a volcanic island in the Aegean Sea, has been shaken by tens of thousands of mild quakes since late January, forcing thousands of people to flee, and authorities to ban construction activity, and shut schools and nearby islands.
No major damage has been reported but scientists have said the seismic activity was unprecedented even in a quake-prone country such as Greece and have not ruled out bigger tremors.
They have identified the main ferry port at the foot of a precipitous slope and other sites across Santorini as weak links, though they have not said they cannot be used in an emergency situation.
Civil protection minister Vassilis Kikilias said Greece will build an evacuation port for the safe docking of passenger ferries until a new port infrastructure is in place.
“Along with the new port in Santorini which is being prepared, there was a decision for setting up an escape port on the part of the island where passenger ferries would be able to dock in an emergency,” he said in an interview with Greek ANT1 television.
Though the tremors lessened over the weekend, local authorities extended emergency measures for a third week on Sunday and reiterated calls for people to stay away from coastal areas and steep hillsides prone to landslides.
“This story is not over,” Costas Papazachos, a seismology professor, and a spokesperson for the Santorini quakes told public broadcaster ERT.
“Both authorities and habitants should get used to a rather unpleasant situation for some time, it could be another two, three months.”
Santorini took its current shape after one of the largest volcanic eruptions in history, around 1600 BCE.
Seismologists have said the latest seismic activity, the result of moving tectonic plates and magma, has pushed subsurface layers of the island upwards.
Greece plans escape port as quakes rock Santorini
Minister says evacuation port to be built for the safe docking of passenger ferries
Athens — Greece will soon set up an evacuation port on the island of Santorini to facilitate the safe escape of people in case a bigger quake hits the popular tourist destination, a Greek minister said on Monday.
Santorini, a volcanic island in the Aegean Sea, has been shaken by tens of thousands of mild quakes since late January, forcing thousands of people to flee, and authorities to ban construction activity, and shut schools and nearby islands.
No major damage has been reported but scientists have said the seismic activity was unprecedented even in a quake-prone country such as Greece and have not ruled out bigger tremors.
They have identified the main ferry port at the foot of a precipitous slope and other sites across Santorini as weak links, though they have not said they cannot be used in an emergency situation.
Civil protection minister Vassilis Kikilias said Greece will build an evacuation port for the safe docking of passenger ferries until a new port infrastructure is in place.
“Along with the new port in Santorini which is being prepared, there was a decision for setting up an escape port on the part of the island where passenger ferries would be able to dock in an emergency,” he said in an interview with Greek ANT1 television.
Though the tremors lessened over the weekend, local authorities extended emergency measures for a third week on Sunday and reiterated calls for people to stay away from coastal areas and steep hillsides prone to landslides.
“This story is not over,” Costas Papazachos, a seismology professor, and a spokesperson for the Santorini quakes told public broadcaster ERT.
“Both authorities and habitants should get used to a rather unpleasant situation for some time, it could be another two, three months.”
Santorini took its current shape after one of the largest volcanic eruptions in history, around 1600 BCE.
Seismologists have said the latest seismic activity, the result of moving tectonic plates and magma, has pushed subsurface layers of the island upwards.
Reuters
Hundreds flee Santorini as quakes shake island
Urgency mounts in search for survivors of powerful Tibet earthquake
Scores killed, houses collapse as earthquake rocks Tibet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
California governor says fires likely to be costliest natural disaster in US ...
Climate change ‘shows its claws’ with rising costs for disasters
Cuba’s electrical grid collapses again leaving millions in the dark
Brazilian farmers fight to remove trees as climate change hurts crops
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.