Pope Francis admitted to hospital for bronchitis

Pope Francis is assisted by his aide after a part of his cane broke off during his arrival to hold the Jubilee audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, in this February 1 2025 file photo. Picture: CIRO DE LUCA/REUTERS
Rome, Italy — Pope Francis was taken to hospital on Friday to continue treatment of his ongoing bronchitis, the Vatican said, after reportedly struggling to speak in one of his meetings in the morning.
“Pope Francis was admitted to the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his treatment for bronchitis, which is still ongoing, in a hospital environment,” the Vatican said in a statement.
Francis, who is 88 and has been pontiff since 2013, has suffered from influenza and other health problems several times over the past two years. As a young adult he developed a case of pleurisy and had part of one of his lungs removed, and in recent times he has been prone to lung infections.
Earlier this month, Francis told pilgrims at a weekly audience that he was suffering from a “strong cold,” which the Vatican later described as bronchitis.
The pope held several meetings on Friday before going to hospital. One was with Mark Thompson, CEO of the CNN news channel. The pope was “mentally alert but struggling to speak for extended periods due to breathing difficulties,” CNN later reported.
The pope also held meetings on Friday with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, Cardinal Luis Tagle, a senior Vatican official, and with a Catholic philanthropy group based in Puerto Rico.
Video of the pope's meeting with Fico showed Francis sitting at a desk in his Vatican residence, smiling, and speaking in a soft tone.
The pope suffered two falls recently at his Vatican residence, bruising his chin in December and injuring his arm in January.
Despite his periodic health issues and reduced mobility, Francis has kept up a busy schedule, including foreign travel. In September he completed a 12-day tour across Southeast Asia and Oceania, the longest of his papacy.
Rome’s Gemelli hospital, the largest in the city, has a special suite for treating popes. Francis spent nine days there in June 2023, when he had surgery to repair an abdominal hernia.
Pope Francis admitted to hospital for bronchitis
Francis, who is 88 and has been pope since 2013, has suffered from influenza and other health problems several times over the past two years
Rome, Italy — Pope Francis was taken to hospital on Friday to continue treatment of his ongoing bronchitis, the Vatican said, after reportedly struggling to speak in one of his meetings in the morning.
“Pope Francis was admitted to the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his treatment for bronchitis, which is still ongoing, in a hospital environment,” the Vatican said in a statement.
Francis, who is 88 and has been pontiff since 2013, has suffered from influenza and other health problems several times over the past two years. As a young adult he developed a case of pleurisy and had part of one of his lungs removed, and in recent times he has been prone to lung infections.
Earlier this month, Francis told pilgrims at a weekly audience that he was suffering from a “strong cold,” which the Vatican later described as bronchitis.
The pope held several meetings on Friday before going to hospital. One was with Mark Thompson, CEO of the CNN news channel. The pope was “mentally alert but struggling to speak for extended periods due to breathing difficulties,” CNN later reported.
The pope also held meetings on Friday with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, Cardinal Luis Tagle, a senior Vatican official, and with a Catholic philanthropy group based in Puerto Rico.
Video of the pope's meeting with Fico showed Francis sitting at a desk in his Vatican residence, smiling, and speaking in a soft tone.
The pope suffered two falls recently at his Vatican residence, bruising his chin in December and injuring his arm in January.
Despite his periodic health issues and reduced mobility, Francis has kept up a busy schedule, including foreign travel. In September he completed a 12-day tour across Southeast Asia and Oceania, the longest of his papacy.
Rome’s Gemelli hospital, the largest in the city, has a special suite for treating popes. Francis spent nine days there in June 2023, when he had surgery to repair an abdominal hernia.
Reuters
Pope ramping up criticism of Israel
France’s beloved Notre-Dame cathedral reopens with a big word of thanks
The new Popemobile is an electric Mercedes G-Class
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Pope ramping up criticism of Israel
France’s beloved Notre-Dame cathedral reopens with a big word of thanks
The new Popemobile is an electric Mercedes G-Class
Pope urges investigation into Gaza genocide allegations
Pope Francis chides global community for failing to stop Israel-Hamas war
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.