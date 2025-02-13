World / Europe

Munich on high alert after at least 20 hurt by car driven into crowd

Police said on X they had arrested the driver, who no longer posed any threat ahead of security conference

13 February 2025 - 14:35
by Anja Guder and Wolfgang Rattay
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The site where a car drove into a crowd in Munich on February 13 2025, injuring several people. Picture: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The site where a car drove into a crowd in Munich on February 13 2025, injuring several people. Picture: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Munich — At least 20 people were injured when a car drove into a crowd in Munich on Thursday, police said, as the southern German city prepares for a top-level security conference due to be attended by US vice-president JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Bild newspaper said police would have to establish whether the driver of the MINI Cooper had deliberately driven into the crowd or mixed up the accelerator and brake.

Police said on X they had detained the driver and did not consider him to pose any further threat, but declined to comment on whether it was an accident.

“At least 20 people injured, some seriously and critically,” a spokesperson for Munich police said.

The Munich security conference starts on Friday and senior officials, including Vance and Zelensky, were arriving later on Thursday.

A large-scale police operation was under way near the city’s central train station.

“One person is lying on the street and a young man has been taken away by the police. People are sitting on the ground, crying and trembling,” a reporter for the local BR broadcaster wrote in a post on X.

The incident appeared to have affected people participating in a demonstration linked to a strike organised by the Verdi union, according to the broadcaster.

The union said it did not have any information on the incident.

Police set up a gathering point for witnesses in the Loewenbraeukeller, one of Munich’s oldest beer halls.

The incident occurred about 1.5km from the security conference venue.

Security has been in sharp focus in Germany ahead of a federal election next week and after a string of violent attacks.

Reuters

Swedish police confirm ‘at least’ 10 killed in attack at school for adults

Gunman among those killed in shooting at a school in Sweden as search continues for other possible victims
World
1 week ago

Carefully planned Moscow bomb blast kills East Ukrainian paramilitary leader

One bodyguard killed and three more injured in assassination of pro-Russian Armen Sarkisyan
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
M23 threatens to advance on Bukavu as DRC rejects ...
World / Africa
2.
Hamas dismisses Trump’s threat of ‘hell at high ...
World / Middle East
3.
Trump orders return of plastic straws because ...
World / Americas
4.
US defence secretary says Ukraine cannot expect ...
World / Americas
5.
How Trump’s ‘Riviera of the Middle East’ plan has ...
World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.