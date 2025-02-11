World / Europe

New record high for Germany’s trade surplus with US

President Donald Trump’s latest round of tariffs on imported German goods ‘could not have come at a worse time’

11 February 2025 - 15:40
by Maria Martinez and Rene Wagner
A general view shows loading terminals in the port of Hamburg, Germany. File photo: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS
Berlin — Germany’s trade surplus with the US reached a record level, data from the statistics office showed, as countries wait to learn how US President Donald Trump will impose tariffs on imported goods.

Germany’s trade surplus with the US expanded to €70bn (about R1.33-trillion) in 2024, well above the previous record of €63.3bn reported for the full-year 2023.

“It would be hard to imagine worse timing,” said Holger Görg from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW).

Trump substantially raised tariffs on steel and aluminium imports on Monday to a flat 25% “without exceptions or exemptions”.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said in response the EU was still awaiting formal notice of any new tariffs but that any such move would be met with retaliatory measures.

The increase in trade surpluses could reverse, Görg said, if Trump imposed new tariffs on German imports, a measure the US president says would boost US manufacturing.

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, was last year the only G7 country posting a contraction for two consecutive years and a trade conflict with the US, its main trading partner, would deliver a big hit to output.

German exports to the US, led by cars and pharmaceutical goods, increased by 2.2% year-on-year to a record €161.3bn in 2024, consolidating the US position as the top buyer of goods “Made in Germany”.

Imports from the US fell by 3.4% to €91.4bn last year.

Görg said the US trade deficit reflected a lack of international competitiveness of US goods which will not be solved by tariffs.

“On the contrary, I would assume that this would have a negative impact on the US export performance,” Görg said.

The situation is completely different in trade in services, where the US has a strong export surplus, including to the EU and Germany, he noted. “Mr Trump should include that in his calculations,” Görg said.

Reuters

EU vows to ‘respond firmly’ as Trump hikes steel and aluminium tariffs

Bloc will respond with ‘proportionate countermeasures’, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says
World
1 hour ago

Japan creates jobs in US and may avoid tariffs, says prime minister

Trump recognises the country’s huge investment, job creation in US, says Shigeru Ishiba
World
1 day ago

India’s Modi plans tariff cuts before meeting Trump, sources say

Move could boost US imports and avoid a potential trade war, according to government officials
World
1 day ago

Fed’s Goolsbee warns on tariffs’ impact on supply chains

Tariffs may have larger, longer-lasting inflation impact than during Trump’s first administration, Chicago Fed president says
World
5 days ago

Calls for bigger move to offset a slowdown after BOE cuts interest rates

Bank of England halving its 2025 growth outlook a blow for finance minister Rachel Reeves
World
4 days ago
