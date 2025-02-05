French budget approved as PM survives no-confidence vote

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, left, deputy minister Patrick Mignola and labour minister Catherine Vautrin react after the result of the vote on the motion of no-confidence against Bayrou at the National Assembly in Paris, France, February 5 2025. Picture: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES
Paris — French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou survived an initial no-confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday, called for by the hard left, after the far-right National Rally (RN) and centre-left socialists did not back the motion.
In total, 128 MPs voted in favour of the first motion, well short of the 289 votes that were needed.
Far-left MPs had introduced two no-confidence motions against the prime minister after he invoked special constitutional powers to force through the 2025 budget.
The tool, known as Article 49.3, allows the minority government to pass the legislation without a parliamentary vote.
The second no-confidence vote is due to take place later on Wednesday.
The RN and the Socialist Party had signalled ahead of the votes that they would not support the motion because France needed a budget, though the socialists said they would at a later date introduce a separate no-confidence motion over recent comments by Bayrou about immigration.
Bayrou had said that many French people feel “submerged” by immigration, which he has since defended even as it briefly derailed budget talks. That motion, too, is likely to fail.
France has been embroiled in political instability since President Emmanuel Macron decided to call a surprise snap election in June, a move that delivered a fractious hung parliament in which no single party holds a majority.
Wrangling over the budget has rattled markets and toppled the government of Bayrou’s predecessor, Michel Barnier, after only three months. Bayrou’s government has survived due to expensive concessions to the left and far-right to advance the legislation.
“This budget is not perfect. It is an emergency step as our country cannot live without a budget,” Bayrou told MPs before the vote.
Finance minister Eric Lombard said after the vote that failure of the first no-confidence motion was “a good thing” for France. The budget aims to reduce the deficit, raise taxes on large firms and the wealthy and cut spending.
