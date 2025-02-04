World / Europe

UK minister optimistic of ‘reset’ with EU by May summit

Britain’s EU negotiator attempts to end years of post-Brexit rancour with ‘ruthless pragmatism’

04 February 2025 - 16:41
by Elizabeth Piper
Britain’s EU negotiator Nick Thomas-Symonds. Picture: LEON NEAL/GALLO IMAGES
London — Britain’s EU negotiator Nick Thomas-Symonds expressed optimism on Tuesday that London and Brussels could agree to enhance co-operation on security, law enforcement and on removing trade barriers by May, when leaders of both sides are set to meet.

Since Labour won a landslide election victory in July, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his government have driven a “reset” in relations with the EU, trying to end years of post-Brexit rancour between the two trading partners.

“The time for ideological-driven division is over. The time for ruthless pragmatism (in talks) is now,” Thomas-Symonds said at the EU/UK annual forum conference in Brussels, a day after Starmer had dinner there with EU leaders.

That meant “making the case for closer working with our allies in the EU, to make people across the UK and the EU safer, more secure and more prosperous”, he said.

He said the talks with the bloc would focus on security for closer co-operation on defence; on safety for more co-ordination on tackling illegal immigration; and on prosperity, to remove barriers to trade and boost growth.

He also said Britain and the EU agreed “to a leader-level summit that will be held in May where we hope we can deliver a balanced yet ambitious outcome to benefit all our citizens”.

Reuters

UK’s Starmer vows to put Ukraine in ‘strongest position’ against Russia

British prime minister keen to show Ukrainians support ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House
World
2 weeks ago

UK economy nudges higher in November

GDP expands 0.1% for the first month since  new Labour government’s first budget
World
2 weeks ago

UK poll shows Farage in close second behind Labour Party

Support for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party just one percentage point behind that of government
World
2 weeks ago
