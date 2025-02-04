Hundreds flee Santorini as quakes shake island

A drone view shows a part of the caldera, during an increased seismic activity on the island of Santorini, Greece, on February 4 2025. Picture: ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/REUTERS
Santorini — Hundreds of people left Santorini on ferries and aeroplanes on Tuesday to reach safety in Athens as a series of earthquakes kept shaking the famous Greek tourist island.
Hundreds of earthquakes have been registered every few minutes in the sea between the volcanic islands of Santorini and Amorgos, in the Aegean Sea, in recent days, prompting authorities to shut schools in Santorini and the small nearby islands of Ios, Amorgos and Anafi until Friday.
A tremor with a magnitude of 4.9 was recorded by the Athens Geodynamic Institute at 2.46am GMT (4.46am) on the island, where most of the white-and-blue villages are near steep cliffs overlooking the sea.
Hundreds of permanent residents and workers rushed to a port early on Tuesday to embark for the Greek capital.
Flights out of Santorini to Athens were full, Greek air carrier Aegean Airlines said on Tuesday. A total of 2,500-2,700 people were expected to have flown out since Monday by the end of the day, it added.
“We are going to leave because I am afraid. There are constantly earthquakes. We have to leave for the kids, so the kids can calm down,” said Beni Ouklala, who has temporary work on the island.
Others were unfazed. “We will stay here, why should we leave? If something happens it happens,” said Eftichis Diamantopouulos, a tourist boat captain.
Santorini throngs with hundreds of thousands of tourists in the summer. It is much quieter at this time of the year, but with seismologists estimating that the intense seismic activity could take days or weeks to abate, local authorities have drafted an emergency accommodation plan.
“We have [planned for] places for shelters for the population without structures and on level surfaces, there are eight places that can accommodate people,” said Santorini mayor Nikos Zorzos.
Emergency rescue crews were also on the ground, while people were advised to stay out of coastal areas due to the risk of landslides and avoid indoor gatherings.
Some hotels started emptying their pools as they were told that the water load made buildings vulnerable and construction activities have ceased.
Greece is one of Europe’s most earthquake-prone countries as it sits at the boundary of the African and Eurasian tectonic plates whose constant interaction prompts frequent quakes.
Santorini took its shape after one of the largest volcanic eruptions yet, about 1600BCE. The most recent eruption in the area occurred in 1950.
Hundreds flee Santorini as quakes shake island
Flights to Athens were full, Greek air carrier Aegean Airlines says
Santorini — Hundreds of people left Santorini on ferries and aeroplanes on Tuesday to reach safety in Athens as a series of earthquakes kept shaking the famous Greek tourist island.
Hundreds of earthquakes have been registered every few minutes in the sea between the volcanic islands of Santorini and Amorgos, in the Aegean Sea, in recent days, prompting authorities to shut schools in Santorini and the small nearby islands of Ios, Amorgos and Anafi until Friday.
A tremor with a magnitude of 4.9 was recorded by the Athens Geodynamic Institute at 2.46am GMT (4.46am) on the island, where most of the white-and-blue villages are near steep cliffs overlooking the sea.
Hundreds of permanent residents and workers rushed to a port early on Tuesday to embark for the Greek capital.
Flights out of Santorini to Athens were full, Greek air carrier Aegean Airlines said on Tuesday. A total of 2,500-2,700 people were expected to have flown out since Monday by the end of the day, it added.
“We are going to leave because I am afraid. There are constantly earthquakes. We have to leave for the kids, so the kids can calm down,” said Beni Ouklala, who has temporary work on the island.
Others were unfazed. “We will stay here, why should we leave? If something happens it happens,” said Eftichis Diamantopouulos, a tourist boat captain.
Santorini throngs with hundreds of thousands of tourists in the summer. It is much quieter at this time of the year, but with seismologists estimating that the intense seismic activity could take days or weeks to abate, local authorities have drafted an emergency accommodation plan.
“We have [planned for] places for shelters for the population without structures and on level surfaces, there are eight places that can accommodate people,” said Santorini mayor Nikos Zorzos.
Emergency rescue crews were also on the ground, while people were advised to stay out of coastal areas due to the risk of landslides and avoid indoor gatherings.
Some hotels started emptying their pools as they were told that the water load made buildings vulnerable and construction activities have ceased.
Greece is one of Europe’s most earthquake-prone countries as it sits at the boundary of the African and Eurasian tectonic plates whose constant interaction prompts frequent quakes.
Santorini took its shape after one of the largest volcanic eruptions yet, about 1600BCE. The most recent eruption in the area occurred in 1950.
Reuters
Trump’s federal funding freeze causes dismay, confusion
California governor says fires likely to be costliest natural disaster in US history
Climate change ‘shows its claws’ with rising costs for disasters
Mozambique unrest to harm its economic growth, says IMF
Cuba’s electrical grid collapses again leaving millions in the dark
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
California governor says fires likely to be costliest natural disaster in US ...
Climate change ‘shows its claws’ with rising costs for disasters
Cuba’s electrical grid collapses again leaving millions in the dark
Brazilian farmers fight to remove trees as climate change hurts crops
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.